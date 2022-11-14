The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN), home to flagship brand Hydrafacial, today announced a partnership with Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare to co-create a new booster that will bring Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare into the treatment room as a Hydrafacial treatment customization option.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221105005042/en/

Dr. Dennis Gross (Photo: Business Wire)

The new booster under development will leverage Dr. Dennis Gross’s skincare technology and patented formulations to bring the household name and trusted skincare brand to consumers in a professional setting, delivered with Hydrafacial’s Magic Wand hand piece and patented Vortex Fusion technology.

The Hydrafacial x Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare booster will join a stable of around 20 other boosters, many co-created with leading skincare brands, which estheticians are able to use to customize and personalize each Hydrafacial treatment according to a consumer’s particular skin concerns.

“Our booster strategy truly sets Hydrafacial apart, as the only one of its kind in the industry. We give estheticians the ultimate personalized treatment tool and are excited to expand our booster offerings through this partnership with the renowned Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare brand,” said BeautyHealth President and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Stanleick. “We are thrilled to progress our R&D pipeline; the combined skincare expertise of Hydrafacial and Dr. Gross will no doubt deliver a powerful addition to the Hydrafacial booster family.”

Hydrafacial’s co-creation model can deliver a booster in under six months, a fraction of the time typically required to develop a full skincare line. This enables Hydrafacial to react rapidly to consumer trends, ensuring a constant flow of groundbreaking offerings that are directly addressing consumer needs.

“We are thrilled to partner with Hydrafacial to introduce our signature booster. As a dermatologist, Hydrafacial is a staple treatment at my practice,” said Dr. Dennis Gross. “This new booster combines Hydrafacial’s state-of-the-art delivery technology with our unique cocktail of clinically proven active ingredients, ultimately giving superior results. Hydrafacial is a trusted leader at the intersection of beauty and aesthetics which makes this partnership a natural fit. I can’t wait to bring this new booster to my patients and consumers everywhere.”

For more than 20 years, Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare has been revolutionizing the skincare industry, bringing science-driven innovative skincare to consumers worldwide. Dr. Dennis Gross, board-certified dermatologist and co-founder of the namesake brand, uses Hydrafacial daily in conjunction with the topical skincare line in his practice to help clients achieve their skin goals, making the partnership a natural fit.

The Hydrafacial x Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare booster will be available in 2023.

About The Beauty Health Company

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) is a global category-creating company delivering beauty health experiences that help consumers reinvent their relationship with their skin, bodies, and self-confidence. Our flagship brand, Hydrafacial™, created the category of hydradermabrasion by using a patented vortex-fusion delivery system to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Hydrafacial provides a non-invasive and approachable skincare experience. Together, with our powerful community of aestheticians, consumers, and partners, we are personalizing skin care solutions for all ages, genders, skin tones, and skin types. Hydrafacial is available in more than 90 countries with an install base of nearly 23,000 delivery systems providing millions of experiences to consumers each year. Find a local Hydrafacial at https%3A%2F%2Fhydrafacial.com%2Ffind-a-provider%2F. For more information, visit www.beautyhealth.com.

About Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare

Founded in New York City in 2000, Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare is a clinical skincare brand founded by former skin cancer researcher and practicing dermatologist Dr. Dennis Gross along with his wife Carrie Gross. Together, they disrupted the beauty industry by asking people to peel daily with their now-iconic Alpha Beta Daily Peels. With innovative, patented formulas incorporating simple, straightforward instructions, clients became instant believers. Today the Alpha Beta Peel is the #1 at-home peel in the US and a staple in the beauty cabinets of top celebrities, aestheticians and makeup artists. Dr. Gross continues to bring innovations and expertise from the dermatology practice to retail consumers around the globe in the form of easy-to-use at home products designed to work together in customizable regimens to treat any concern. For more information, visit the brand on Instagram, Facebook or at drdennisgross.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside The Beauty Health Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include The Beauty Health Company’s ability to manage growth; The Beauty Health Company’s ability to execute its business plan, including Hydrafacial’s ability to execute its booster strategy and launch anticipated boosters on time; potential litigation involving The Beauty Health Company; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that The Beauty Health Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and the impact of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business. The Beauty Health Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221105005042/en/