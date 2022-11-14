NETSCOUT+SYSTEMS%2C+INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT), a leading provider of cybersecurity, service assurance, and business analytics solutions, announced today that the Company plans to participate in the following upcoming investor events:

Date: Tuesday, November 15, 2022 Conference: 16th Annual Needham Virtual Security, Networking, & Communications Conference at the 3rd Annual Needham Virtual Tech Week Location: Virtual Participation: 1x1s Only NETSCOUT Executives: Jean Bua, EVP and CFO Darren Anstee, CTO, Security Dr. Vikram Saksena, Office of the CTO Tony Piazza, SVP, Corporate Finance Date: Wednesday, November 16, 2022 Conference: 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media & Telecommunications Conference Location: New York City, NY Participation: Fireside Chat and 1x1s Fireside Chat Time: 8:50 a.m. ET Event URL: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.veracast.com%2Fwebcasts%2Frbc%2Ftmit2022%2F063nx4.cfm NETSCOUT Executives: Jean Bua, EVP and CFO Dr. Vikram Saksena, Office of the CTO Tony Piazza, SVP, Corporate Finance Date: Wednesday, November 30, 2022 Conference: Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference Location: Scottsdale, AZ Participation: 1x1s Only NETSCOUT Executives: Jean Bua, EVP and CFO Dr. Vikram Saksena, Office of the CTO Tony Piazza, SVP, Corporate Finance

About NETSCOUT

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT) protects the connected world from cyberattacks and performance disruptions through advanced network detection and response and pervasive network visibility. Powered by our pioneering deep packet inspection at scale, we serve the world’s largest enterprises, service providers, and public sector organizations. Learn more at www.netscout.com or follow @NETSCOUT on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

