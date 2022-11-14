Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 14, 2022!

NETSCOUT Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events

2 hours ago
NETSCOUT+SYSTEMS%2C+INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT), a leading provider of cybersecurity, service assurance, and business analytics solutions, announced today that the Company plans to participate in the following upcoming investor events:

Date: Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Conference: 16th Annual Needham Virtual Security, Networking, & Communications Conference at the 3rd Annual Needham Virtual Tech Week
Location: Virtual
Participation: 1x1s Only
NETSCOUT Executives: Jean Bua, EVP and CFO
Darren Anstee, CTO, Security
Dr. Vikram Saksena, Office of the CTO
Tony Piazza, SVP, Corporate Finance
Date: Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Conference: 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media & Telecommunications Conference
Location: New York City, NY
Participation: Fireside Chat and 1x1s
Fireside Chat Time: 8:50 a.m. ET
Event URL: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.veracast.com%2Fwebcasts%2Frbc%2Ftmit2022%2F063nx4.cfm
NETSCOUT Executives: Jean Bua, EVP and CFO
Dr. Vikram Saksena, Office of the CTO
Tony Piazza, SVP, Corporate Finance
Date: Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Conference: Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference
Location: Scottsdale, AZ
Participation: 1x1s Only
NETSCOUT Executives: Jean Bua, EVP and CFO
Dr. Vikram Saksena, Office of the CTO
Tony Piazza, SVP, Corporate Finance

About NETSCOUT

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT) protects the connected world from cyberattacks and performance disruptions through advanced network detection and response and pervasive network visibility. Powered by our pioneering deep packet inspection at scale, we serve the world’s largest enterprises, service providers, and public sector organizations. Learn more at www.netscout.com or follow @NETSCOUT on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

©2022 NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. All rights reserved. NETSCOUT and the NETSCOUT logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005125/en/

