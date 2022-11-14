Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) and IAA, Inc. is fair to Ritchie Bros. shareholders. Under the terms of the merger, IAA stockholders will receive $10.00 in cash and 0.5804 shares of Ritchie Bros. common stock for each share of IAA common stock that they own.

Halper Sadeh encourages Ritchie Bros. shareholders to %3Cb%3Eclick+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options%3C%2Fb%3E or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

The investigation concerns whether Ritchie Bros. and its board violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Ritchie Bros. shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Ritchie Bros. shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

