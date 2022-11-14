CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in Identity+Security, today announced that it will present at the following investor conference:

16th Annual Needham Security, Networking, & Communications Conference

Virtual

Tuesday, November 15, 2022

9:30 a.m. EST

The presentation will be webcast live, and an archive of the presentation will be available for a limited time under the “Events & Presentations” section on the company’s investor relations website (http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.cyberark.com%2F).

About CyberArk

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in Identity Security. Centered on privileged+access+management, CyberArk provides the most comprehensive security offering for any identity – human or machine – across business applications, distributed workforces, hybrid cloud workloads and throughout the DevOps lifecycle. The world’s leading organizations trust CyberArk to help secure their most critical assets. To learn more about CyberArk, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cyberark.com, read the CyberArk+blogs or follow on Twitter via %40CyberArk, LinkedIn or Facebook.

