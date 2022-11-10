Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer, today announced that positive preclinical data from four new pipeline programs will be featured at poster presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting on November 10-11, 2022.

“The emerging pipeline to be presented at SITC represents Adicet’s concerted efforts to design and deliver best-in-class gamma delta T cell therapies,” said Chen Schor, President and Chief Executive Officer of Adicet Bio. “The new programs represent an exciting step in our evolution as a company, and we look forward to initiating additional preclinical studies designed to support the submission of investigational new drug applications to advance our first-in-class allogeneic CAR and CAd gamma delta T cell therapy product candidates for a variety of cancer indications, including solid tumors.”

“The new pipeline programs have been carefully selected by integrating aspects of gamma delta 1 tissue homing, differentiated mechanisms of action, targeting enhancement and engineered armoring. Our innovative CAd and de novo CAR programs have illustrated increased proliferative potential, cytotoxicity, tumor homing, and inhibition of tumor growth in preclinical models,” commented Blake T. Aftab, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Adicet Bio. “We are motivated by these encouraging results and look forward to advancing therapeutic options for patients with hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.”

Adicet R&D Webcast Event Information

Adicet is hosting an R&D webcast event on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. ET to provide additional preclinical data from its newly disclosed pipeline and upcoming milestones. Marco Davila, M.D., Ph.D., from the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center will participate in the event. The live webcast can be accessed under “Presentations & Events” in the investors section of the Company’s website at www.adicetbio.com or by dialing 1-888-660-6513 (toll-free) or 1-929-203-0876 (toll) and referencing the conference ID 9936249. The archived webcast will be available on the Company's website beginning approximately two hours after the event.

Details for SITC Poster Presentations:

Title: Innate-Enhanced Chimeric Adaptors (CAd): A Newly-Described Approach for Augmenting Potency of γδ T Cell Immunotherapy

Poster/Abstract Number: 198

Presenting Author: Marissa Herrman, Ph.D.

Date/Time: November 11, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. ET

Title: Preclinical Discovery and Characterization of Allogeneic anti-PSMA γδ CAR T Therapy for Prostate Cancer

Poster/Abstract Number: 203

Presenting Author: Nitya Ramadoss, Ph.D.

Date/Time: November 10, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. ET

Title: Allogeneic “off-the-shelf” γδ T cells modified with CD27- containing CAR for targeting CD70+ cancers

Poster/Abstract Number: 246

Presenting Author: Kevin Nishimoto, Ph.D.

Date/Time: November 11, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. ET

Title: Preclinical Discovery and Evaluation of Allogeneic “off-the-shelf” γδ CAR T Cells Targeting B7-H6+ Tumors

Poster/Abstract Number: 247

Presenting Author: Kevin Nishimoto, Ph.D.

Date/Time: November 10, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. ET



