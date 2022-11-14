Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBAN) (“Colony” or the “Company”), the bank holding company for Colony Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that Edward G. “Ed” Canup has been named Chief Revenue Officer and President of Banking Solutions. In this newly created position, Canup will be charged with the strategic development of new business lines, the expansion of existing ancillary lines of business, and the support of relationship banking.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005380/en/

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Names Edward G. Canup Chief Revenue Officer, President of Banking Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)

Canup joins Colony after a 39-year banking career at Capital City Bank where he served in a variety of roles including Cashier and Chief Accounting Officer, Director of Commercial Banking, Co-Chief Operating Officer, and most recently EVP and Chief Revenue Officer. During his time at Capital City Bank, Canup successfully implemented Commercial Real Estate Banking, developed Private Banking, restructured community markets to provide for improved efficiency and revenue growth, led the expansion of Wealth Management to include life insurance, sponsored the expansion of Residential Mortgage increasing annual production from $300 million to $1.5 billion, and was responsible for expansion into new markets.

Commenting on the announcement, R. Dallis “D” Copeland, Jr., President, said, “We are very pleased to welcome a banking veteran of Ed’s caliber to Colony Bank. A key part of our strategic initiative has been investing, innovating, and leveraging our various lines of business, while also seeking out additional opportunities for product line expansion for our existing customers.”

Canup earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Florida State University and was inducted into the Tallahassee Community College Hall of Fame in 2018. Canup’s community leadership and civic involvement include serving as Secretary and Treasurer for both the Tallahassee Memorial Health Ventures, Inc. and the Southeast Community Health Services, Inc. In addition, Canup serves as a Trustee for the Florida Tax Watch, the Promised Land Community Development Corporation, and the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation. He is also active with the Florida Bankers Association as a member of the Bank Pac Committee. Canup and his wife, Lisa, have three children and reside in Tallahassee, Florida.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Colony Bank. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia, Colony operates 38 locations throughout Georgia. At Colony Bank, we offer a wide range of banking services including personal banking, business banking, mortgage solutions, government guaranteed lending solutions, and more. We have expanded our services to also include consumer insurance products, such as automotive, homeowners, and other insurance needs for our community. Colony’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “CBAN.” For more information, please visit colony.bank. You can also follow the Company on social media.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005380/en/