Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) has become a member of How2Recycle%26reg%3B%2C a standardized labeling system owned by Delaware nonprofit Green Blue Institute, Inc. The program involves a coalition of forward-thinking brands who want their packaging to be recycled and are empowering consumers to do it through smart packaging labels.

By joining the program, Agilent is responding to its customers’ need for better information about the correct disposal of Agilent product packaging.

“We are increasing our effort in designing and developing sustainable product packaging as part of our commitment to the environment,” said Henrik Ancher-Jensen, Agilent’s president of order fulfillment and supply chain. “By adding the How2Recycle standardized label on our packaging materials, we eliminate the guesswork on what is recyclable, allowing our customers to correctly recycle.”

Through the membership, Agilent will have access to the official recycling labels they can then use on all, or a selection, of their packaging. Every package that features a How2Recycle label undergoes an individualized recyclability assessment based on detailed packaging specifications that the company sends How2Recycle via its member platform.

Other Agilent sustainability activities include membership of My+Green+Lab and a commitment to Net Zero Carbon goals.

“To address a laboratory’s carbon footprint, we have to lead with actions that align our product R&D, development, manufacturing, packaging, delivery and end-of-use toward those goals,” said Darlene Solomon, senior vice president and chief technology officer at Agilent Technologies. “By acting on the sustainability goals of our customers, we are able to deliver our brand promise in a meaningful way and we are committed to listening, learning, and working with outside agencies to improve and to drive positive change within our markets and industry.”

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation that advance the quality of life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.32 billion in fiscal 2021 and employs 17,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, please subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005133/en/