Infinity+Pharmaceuticals%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib, a first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic, will host a conference call on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 8:30 AM ET to report its financial results for the third quarter of 2022.

To access the conference call, please register at https%3A%2F%2Fregister.vevent.com%2Fregister%2FBId44f86e6a2af42faadbb2844131346a8. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with call details and access codes. All participants are encouraged to join 10 minutes prior to the start time. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the Events & Presentations page in the Investors/Media section of Infinity’s website at www.infi.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available on Infinity's website for 30 days following the event.

About Infinity and Eganelisib

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Infinity” or the “Company”), is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib (IPI-549), a first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic which is designed to address a fundamental biologic mechanism of immune suppression in cancer in multiple clinical studies. MARIO-3 is the first eganelisib combination study in front-line advanced cancer patients and is evaluating eganelisib in combination with Tecentriq® and Abraxane® in front-line TNBC and in combination with Tecentriq and Avastin® in front-line RCC. MARIO-275 is a randomized, controlled combination study of eganelisib combined with Opdivo® in I/O naïve urothelial cancer. For more information on Infinity, please refer to Infinity's website at www.infi.com.

