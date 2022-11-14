Project Quasars (QUAntum resistant Secure ARchitecures project) from WISeKey Semiconductor has officially received the SCS label as a recognition of its quality and innovative aspects

The project has been submitted to the “Programme d'Investissements d'Avenir (PIA4) régionalisé”

GENEVA – November 7, 2022: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, WKEY), leading global cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain, and IoT company, today announced that its QUASARS (QUAntum resistant Secure ARchitectureS) project, a radical innovative solution, based upon the new WISeKey Secure RISC V platform, is paving the way of Post Quantum Cryptography era, with hybrid solution compliant to ANSSI’s recommendations. WISeKey Semiconductors has received a strong support from the French SCS Cluster for its QUASARS project.

WISeKey is part of National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) project, a new secure platform, that will help define best practices for performing trusted network-layer onboarding, and aid in the implementation and use of trusted onboarding solutions for IoT devices at scale.

Secured Communicating Solutions (SCS) is a world-class competitiveness cluster dedicated to digital technologies. Created in 2005 in the Provence Alpes Côte d’Azur region in the South of France, it brings together an ecosystem of more than 300 industrial players, large multi-national groups, SMEs and startups, research laboratories and leading universities in their fields. They are working together to develop and market products and innovative services to generate growth and jobs in high growth markets. More informations about SCS: www.pole-scs.org.

WISeKey ( WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

