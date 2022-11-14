CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in Identity+Security, today announced it has been named Technology Alliance Partner of the Year by CloudBees, the leading software delivery platform for enterprises. The award recognizes CyberArk for its significant contribution to securing the software supply chain for joint customers.

Never have software supply chains been more at risk, with 71+percent+of+organizations admitting they have been the victim of a successful supply chain related attack. The combined strengths of CyberArk and CloudBees are helping enterprises create secure software supply chains while delivering innovative, scalable and purpose-built solutions addressing the challenges across DevOps pipelines. Centered on intelligent privilege controls, the CyberArk+Identity+Security+Platform enables secure access for any identity from anywhere and to the widest range of resources and environments. Part of the platform, CyberArk+Secrets+Manager secures secrets and credentials used by applications in hybrid, cloud-native and containerized environments.

“Together, we are working to secure the software supply chain, allowing customers to scale quickly and securely. Our integration with CloudBees provides customers with powerful automation capabilities to support use cases that span from simple continuous integration to comprehensive continuous delivery pipelines,” said Kurt Sand, general manager, DevSecOps at CyberArk. “We’re removing the friction that developers experience when balancing security and pipeline velocity. We’re proud of the solution we’re providing joint customers, and happy to be named the CloudBees Technology Alliance Partner of the Year.”

The CyberArk and CloudBees joint solution strengthens the Jenkins pipeline. It allows organizations to centrally secure and manage secrets and other credentials, enforce segregation of duties and role-based access controls, and demonstrate least privilege access policies. Additionally, it maintains comprehensive audit trails for proof of compliance and minimizes the impact of operations and development workflows while managing and securing secrets.

“On behalf of CloudBees, I would like to personally thank CyberArk for their ongoing partnership, insight and unwavering customer focus,” said Jose Pena Toro, global vice president of channels and alliances. “Congratulations on this award, it is a reflection of not only the strength of our global partner ecosystem, but also the impact we’ve had around the world.”

Each year, CloudBees recognizes members of its partner community that demonstrate a positive business impact on common customers, a commitment to developing new skills and increasing product adoption among clients, and the ability to deliver innovative solutions that improve customer satisfaction. CyberArk has been a Premier Technology Partner of CloudBees Global Network since the launch of the Technical Alliances Partner Program in 2019.

Available CloudBees integrations are available from the CyberArk+Marketplace.

About CyberArk

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in Identity Security. Centered on privileged+access+management%2C CyberArk provides the most comprehensive security offering for any identity – human or machine – across business applications, distributed workforces, hybrid cloud workloads and throughout the DevOps lifecycle. The world’s leading organizations trust CyberArk to help secure their most critical assets. To learn more about CyberArk, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cyberark.com, read the CyberArk+blogs or follow on Twitter via %40CyberArk, LinkedInor Facebook.

About CloudBees

CloudBees provides the leading software delivery platform for enterprises, enabling them to continuously innovate, compete, and win in a world powered by the digital experience. Designed for the world's largest organizations with the most complex requirements, CloudBees enables software development organizations to deliver scalable, compliant, governed, and secure software from the code a developer writes to the people who use it. The platform connects with other best-of-breed tools, improves the developer experience, and enables organizations to bring digital innovation to life continuously, adapt quickly, and unlock business outcomes that create market leaders and disruptors.

CloudBees was founded in 2010 and is backed by Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Bridgepoint Capital, HSBC, Golub Capital, Delta-v Capital, Matrix Partners, and Lightspeed Venture Partners. Visit www.cloudbees.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

