Activision’s Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® II continues to smash franchise records as the new blockbuster has crossed $1 billion in worldwide sell-through following the first 10 days from its release on October 28, 2022. The new mark tops the previous franchise record of 15 days set in 2012 by Black Ops® II.

Player engagement continues to soar as Modern Warfare II players already have played more than 200 million hours and over 1 billion matches across PlayStation, Xbox and PC platforms in the first 10 days following its release on October 28.

"Our developers, along with our entire Activision Blizzard team, are the backbone of our unwavering commitment to serve our hundreds of millions of players around the world. I am so proud of the extraordinary efforts from our Call of Duty teams and the records they have achieved with Modern Warfare II. Connecting the world through joy, fun and the thrill of competition is the key to our success. Modern Warfare II has provided this to millions of players faster and with greater satisfaction than ever before,” said Bobby Kotick, CEO, Activision Blizzard.

The newest records build on Modern Warfare II’s momentum:

Modern Warfare II is the highest grossing entertainment opening of 2022.

Modern Warfare II is the #1 top selling opening in franchise history topping $800 million in sell-through following its first three days of release.

is the #1 top selling opening in franchise history topping $800 million in sell-through following its first three days of release. On November 16, the run continues with the release of Call of Duty: Warzone™ 2.0.

“The incredible momentum driving Modern Warfare II is a direct reflection of the energy and passion of the Call of Duty community,” said Johanna Faries, General Manager, Call of Duty. “As we look ahead to an unprecedented level of support for Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0’s launch next week, we are motivated to deliver again for the best player community in the world.”

Modern Warfare II is available worldwide on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox® Series X|S, Xbox One®, and PC in a fully optimized experience for Battle.net, Blizzard Entertainment’s online gaming service, and Steam. Modern Warfare II development is led by Infinity Ward alongside an incredible team of studios, including Activision Central Design, Activision Central Tech, Activision Localization Dublin, Activision QA, Activision Shanghai, Beenox, Demonware, High Moon Studios, Raven Software, Sledgehammer Games, Toys for Bob and Treyarch. For more information and the latest details follow @CallofDuty on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Worldwide sell-through figures based on reporting received from digital and retail partners and Activision internal estimates. Call of Duty franchise records based on internal company reporting. Box office claims according to boxofficemojo.com.

