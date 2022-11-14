NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [ EXLS], a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Finance & Accounting Outsourcing Services report.



EXL has been selected as a Leader across all four categories of the analysis: Procure to Pay (P2P), Order to Cash (O2C), Record to Report (R2R), and Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) solutions. ISG cites the variety of technology leveraged to build EXL’s robust data and artificial intelligence-led capabilities, as well as its extensive industry experience, as the strengths that drove the firm’s success in all four of the report’s areas of focus.

“Finance and accounting professionals know that they need cutting-edge data and analytics solutions, but the vast majority say they don’t have those tools at their fingertips,” said Narasimha Kini, Executive Vice President and Head of EXL’s Emerging Business. “At EXL, we are helping our clients rise to the challenge of data-led finance and accounting, and we are proud that our work has allowed us to be recognized as a Leader in all four categories of the ISG Provider Lens.”

ISG Provider Lens™ is a practitioner-led service provider comparison, empowered by ISG’s data-driven research and advisory experience. Research reports provide independent vendor evaluations and enterprise buying behavior segmentation. Provider positioning is based on a neutral and independent research, such as quantitative data that includes provider surveys, product testing, and customer interviews.

“By excelling in all four categories – Procure to Pay (P2P), Order to Cash (O2C), Record to Report (R2R), and Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) – EXL has shown a comprehensive understanding of both the challenges the industry faces and the path forward for accounting and financial professionals,” said Angus Macaskill, Lead Analyst at ISG. “As more clients begin to search for end-to-end data-driven finance and accounting solutions, EXL stands well positioned to build on its strong performance in this space.”

For more information on this placement and to read the full report, click here. To learn about “future-ready finance,” actionable insights, and data-led solutions, visit here.

About EXL

EXL ( EXLS) is a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. By bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning (“ML”), we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, our team is over 43,100 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to EXL's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond EXL’s control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning EXL’s possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements may include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate” or similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of management's experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although EXL believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect EXL’s actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors, which include our ability to successfully close and integrate strategic acquisitions, our ability to respond to and manage public health crises, including the outbreak and continued effects of COVID-19 pandemic, are discussed in more detail in EXL’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including EXL’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. These risks could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by forward-looking statements in this release. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect EXL. EXL has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.

© 2022 ExlService Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved. For more information go to www.exlservice.com/legal-disclaimer



Media Contacts

Investor Relations

Steven N. Barlow

VP, Investor Relations

+1 917-596-7684

[email protected]

Media - US

John Roderick

J. Roderick Public Relations

+1 631-584-2200

[email protected]

Media – UK, Europe and APAC

Anna Price

First Light Group

+44 203 617 7240

[email protected]

Media - India

Shailendra Singh

VP, Corporate Communications

+91-98104-76075

[email protected]