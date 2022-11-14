SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmedix, Inc. ( AUGX), an industry-leading provider of ambient medical documentation and data solutions, today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter of 2022 on Monday, November 14, 2022, after market close. Company management will host a corresponding conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



Live audio of the conference call will be available on the “Events” section of the Company’s website at: https://ir.augmedix.com/news-events. The webcast will be archived and available for replay after the event.

About Augmedix

Augmedix ( AUGX) delivers industry-leading, ambient medical documentation and data solutions to healthcare systems, physician practices, hospitals, and telemedicine practitioners.

Augmedix is on a mission to help clinicians and patients form a human connection at the point of care without the intrusion of technology. Augmedix’s solutions extract data from natural physician-patient conversations and convert it to medical notes in real time, which are seamlessly transferred to the EHR. To achieve this, the company’s Ambient Automation Platform uses Automated Speech Recognition and Natural Language Processing, supported by medical documentation specialists.

Leveraging this platform, Augmedix’s solutions relieve clinicians of administrative burden, in turn, reducing burnout and increasing both clinician and patient satisfaction. Augmedix is also leading the revolution in leveraging point-of-care data by making connections between millions of physician-patient interactions and analyzing them to deliver actionable insights that elevate patient care.

Augmedix is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with offices around the world. To learn more, visit www.augmedix.com.

