WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. ( SELB), a biotechnology company pioneering precision immune tolerance with its clinically validated ImmTOR® platform to develop tolerogenic therapies for autoimmune diseases, unlock the potential of gene therapies and amplify the efficacy of biologic therapies, today announced that Company’s Management will participate in a presentation and one-on-one investor meetings at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks | 4th Annual Immunology & Neurology Day, to be held in-person in New York, NY from November 14-15, 2022.

Guggenheim Healthcare Talks | 4th Annual Immunology & Neurology Day

Format: Presentation and one-on-one investor meetings

Presentation Date: Monday, November 14, 2022

Presentation Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

Webcast: Click Here

To schedule a meeting with the Company, please contact your Guggenheim representative.

An archived webcast will also be accessible in the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at www.selectabio.com.

About Selecta Biosciences, Inc.

Selecta Biosciences Inc. ( SELB) is a clinical stage biotechnology company leveraging its ImmTOR® platform to develop tolerogenic therapies that selectively mitigate unwanted immune responses. With a proven ability to induce tolerance to highly immunogenic proteins, ImmTOR has the potential to amplify the efficacy of biologic therapies, including redosing of life-saving gene therapies, as well as restore the body’s natural self-tolerance in autoimmune diseases. Selecta has several proprietary and partnered programs in its pipeline focused on enzyme therapies, gene therapies, and autoimmune diseases. Selecta Biosciences is headquartered in the Greater Boston area. For more information, please visit www.selectabio.com.

