REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. ( BOLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it will be presenting a poster with new preclinical data on BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 targeting agonistic antibody, at the 2022 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting. The conference is being held both virtually and at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in Boston, Mass. from Nov. 8-12.



“These new preclinical data highlight the strides we are making in the development of BDC-3042, our Dectin-2-targeting agonistic antibody, as we advance our IND-enabling activities,” said Randall Schatzman, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Bolt Biotherapeutics. “BDC-3042 has a novel mechanism of action that converts immunosuppressive tumor-associated macrophages into immunostimulatory macrophages, which may be an effective treatment approach across many types of cancer. We look forward to presenting these data to the SITC community and remain dedicated to developing novel treatments for patients with solid tumors.”

Details about the presentation follow, and a copy of the poster will be available on the Publications section of the Bolt Biotherapeutics website at the start of the poster session.

Poster #1348: "BDC-3042: A Dectin-2 agonistic antibody for tumor-associated macrophage-directed immunotherapy.”

Presenter: Justin A. Kenkel, Ph.D.

Details: Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, 9:00 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. EST, Poster Hall

Key Findings from the Study

Tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) generally support tumor progression by suppressing anti-tumor immune responses. Dectin-2 is expressed by TAMs and agonism of Dectin-2 on TAMs has been shown to drive potent anti-tumor immunity in preclinical animal models. BDC-3042 is an agonistic, Dectin-2-targeted antibody designed to activate TAMs and mediate anti-tumor efficacy, offering a novel approach for macrophage-directed immunotherapy.

BDC-3042 is designed to reprogram immunosuppressive TAMs into immunostimulatory cells that drive anti-tumor immunity

BDC-3042 selectively binds to Dectin-2-expressing macrophages and induces an array of pro-inflammatory cytokines, chemokines, and antigen presentation molecules

BDC-3042 exhibits minimal binding to and activation of peripheral leukocytes

BDC-3042 repolarizes TAMs toward an immunostimulatory phenotype and mediates anti-tumor activity in tumor-bearing humanized mice

About Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Bolt Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Bolt Biotherapeutics’ pipeline candidates are built on the Company’s deep expertise in myeloid biology and cancer drug development. The Company’s pipeline includes BDC-1001, a HER2-targeting Boltbody Immune-stimulating Antibody Conjugate (ISAC), BDC-3042, a myeloid-modulating antibody, and multiple Boltbody ISAC collaboration programs. Bolt Biotherapeutics is currently progressing BDC-1001 through a Phase 1/2 dose-escalation clinical trial, as a monotherapy and in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb’s immune checkpoint inhibitor, Opdivo® (nivolumab), in a variety of HER2-expressing solid tumors. Bolt Biotherapeutics is advancing BDC-3042, an agonist antibody targeting Dectin-2, through IND-enabling studies. In preclinical development, BDC-3042 demonstrated the ability to convert tumor-supportive macrophages to tumor-destructive macrophages. Bolt Biotherapeutics is leveraging its ability to engineer and optimize novel applications of its Boltbody ISACs to develop multiple immuno-oncology candidates through strategic collaborations with leading biopharmaceutical companies. For more information, please visit https://www.boltbio.com/.

Opdivo® is a trademark of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

