Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 14, 2022!

EQRx to Participate in the Jefferies 2022 London Healthcare Conference

Author's Avatar
59 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EQRx, Inc. ( EQRX), a new type of pharmaceutical company committed to developing and delivering innovative medicines to patients at substantially lower prices, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies 2022 London Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. GMT / 8:30 a.m. EST.

A live and archived webcast of the fireside chat will be available by visiting the News & Events section of EQRx’s website, and selecting Events & Presentations, at investors.eqrx.com.

About EQRx
EQRx is a new type of pharmaceutical company committed to developing and delivering innovative medicines to patients at substantially lower prices. Launched in January 2020, EQRx is purpose-built, at scale, with a growing catalog of medicines in development in high-cost drug categories and emerging partnerships with leading payers and health systems. Leveraging cutting-edge science and technology and strategic partnerships with stakeholders from across the healthcare system, EQRx aims to provide innovative, patent-protected medicines more efficiently and cost-effectively than ever before. To learn more, visit www.eqrx.com and follow us on social media: Twitter: @EQRx_US , LinkedIn, Instagram: @eqrxinc.

EQRx™ and Remaking Medicine™ are trademarks of EQRx.

EQRx Contacts:

Media:
Dan Budwick
1AB
[email protected]

Investors:
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODY5MDI2OSM1MjQ2MzM0IzIyMjIwMzE=
EQRx-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles