LAS VEGAS, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global music superstar Keith Urban has announced a new headlining Las Vegas residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino opening Friday, March 3, 2023 for a run of 16 dates.

Following a successful run of shows over the past three years at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Keith Urban: The Las Vegas Residency will be a brand new show, custom designed for Zappos Theater.

Tickets go on sale to the public starting Saturday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. PT. Members of The 'Ville, Keith Urban's official fan club, will have access to a presale beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. PT. Citi is the official presale card of Urban's Las Vegas Residency performances at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 12 p.m. PT until Friday, Nov. 11 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com .

Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale from Thursday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. PT until Friday, Nov. 11 at 10 p.m. PT.

Keith Urban: The Las Vegas Residency Dates

March 2023: 3, 4, 8, 10, 11, 15, 17, 18

June 2023: 16, 17, 21, 23, 24, 28, 30

July 2023: 1

Shows begin at 8 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit ticketmaster.com/keithurbanvegas.

About Keith Urban

Keith Urban has spent the better part of his life harnessing a deep-seated passion for music. This, when combined with his authenticity, talent and driving musical inquisitiveness, helps to understand why he is one of the most successful and well-respected artists in the world. He's won four GRAMMY© Awards, thirteen CMAs, fifteen ACMs, three AMAs, two People's Choice Awards and celebrated nine consecutive gold, platinum or multi-platinum albums.

This year has seen the release of some new music, including the semi-autobiographical, fist-pumping, arena-ready track "Wild Hearts" and Urban's current single, "Brown Eyes Baby." They come on the heels of "One Too Many" (his duet with P!nk), the last from The Speed of Now Part 1, which marked his fourth in an historic streak of simultaneous #1 album debuts in the United States, Canada and Australia.

2022 has also served to remind music lovers around the globe why Urban is one of the world's best live performers. His concerts have become legendary - as unpredictable as they are explosive. An experience of emotion, musical texture, energy and showmanship.

The "THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR 2022" kicked off in April with a series of sold-out club shows in the U.K., before landing back in the United States for more than 50 shows. From city to city, "THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR 2022" has repeatedly been hailed as not only one of the best shows of the year, but as one of Urban's biggest tours yet. This December will see "THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR 2022" in Australia.

November 2022 also brings news of a residency in Las Vegas at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Urban's all-new show launches on March 3, 2023 and will include 16 performances in March, June and July. Urban's shows are always about the songs and these promise to be no different. "God Whispered Your Name," "We Were," and "One Too Many," Urban's 43rd Top 10 single that garnered over 100 million Spotify streams, will likely be played, as well as many of his #1 hits including "Blue Ain't Your Color," "Wasted Time," "Somebody Like You," "Long Hot Summer" and "Days Go By."

Urban's musical virtuosity and fluidity has made him the musician's musician. He's collaborated with a diverse group of artists that include, among others: Billy Gibbons, Buddy Guy, Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, John Mayer, Julia Michaels, Justin Timberlake, Dzeko, Miranda Lambert, Nile Rodgers, Post Malone, Taylor Swift, The Rolling Stones and Vince Gill.

He's long supported numerous charities. His "All For The Hall" benefit concerts for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum© have raised over $4.2 million. He is the first Ambassador of the CMA Foundation, an advisory board member at the St. Jude's Children's Hospital and is a longtime supporter of The Mr. Holland's Opus Fund and The Grammy Foundation.

About Live Nation Las Vegas

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. Live Nation Las Vegas produces residency shows from Sting and Rod Stewart at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace; Maroon 5, Usher, Lady Gaga, Aerosmith and Bruno Mars at Dolby Live at Park MGM; FOREIGNER, Styx, ZZ TOP, Earth, Wind & Fire and Chicago at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas; Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; and Santana at House of Blues. Live Nation Las Vegas also brings other world-famous artists to many of the city's other premier concert venues including Allegiant Stadium, T-Mobile Arena, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Michelob ULTRA Arena, the Pearl at Palms Casino Resort, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center and more. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com. Find Live Nation Las Vegas on Facebook, Instagram and follow us on Twitter.

About Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino is the centerpiece of the famed Las Vegas Strip, with 2,500 beautifully redesigned guest rooms and suites showcasing some of the best views in town, along with endless options of unparalleled shopping, distinguished dining, popular entertainment and a bustling nightlife. A bright, bold addition to the resort's portfolio, the Ultra Hip Rooms feature contemporary elegance and luxury bedding. Known as the place to play for its roster of A-list celebrity guests, Planet Hollywood's 231 restyled suites feature stunning views of the glittering skyline and daring décor elements such as suspended sofas, lounge-style living spaces and oversized modern artwork. The resort encompasses more than 100,000 square feet of gaming, Caesars Sportsbook at Planet Hollywood, The Scene Pool Deck, several lounges, an intimate wedding chapel, and a relaxing spa and salon. Impressive restaurants include Gordon Ramsay Burger, KOI, Strip House and more. Home to the first pop music residency in Las Vegas, Zappos Theater is one of the largest theaters on the Vegas Strip and showcases a variety of resident headliners including superstars like Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert. Magician Criss Angel performs an over-the-top visual spectacular of "Criss Angel MINDFREAK®" in the Criss Angel Theater. The property is encircled by Miracle Mile Shops with more than 170 specialty stores and restaurants. Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit planethollywoodresort.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram. Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-522-4700 ©2021, Caesars License Company, LLC.

