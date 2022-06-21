PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that companies across industries and regions are seeing, on average, an estimated 25%* savings on IT costs and a 26%* increase in employee productivity using Salesforce, according to a survey of more than 3,500 customers.

Digital transformation is critical to navigating the growing economic turbulence we are experiencing today. While 74% of CEOs expect economic conditions to worsen in the short term, there are shades of optimism, with 83% of CEOs expressing confidence in the resilience of their companies to withstand economic jolts.

But maintaining a durable, resilient business that can drive success now is no small feat. Companies must consolidate and reduce complexity and automate workflows across their technology stack. With Salesforce Customer 360, the world's #1 CRM, the entire organization can work on one trusted platform in real time — giving every employee a single shared view of the customer to drive higher levels of productivity and customer loyalty at a lower overall cost to serve.

With automation, intelligence, and real-time data built directly into best-in-class applications for sales, service, marketing, commerce, analytics, and IT teams, now every company can exceed customer expectations. And, making the Salesforce Customer 360 more accessible than ever, Salesforce today released the Sales Productivity Bundle and Service Efficiency Bundle to help customers automate to lower costs, drive efficient growth, and consolidate their front office on a single trusted platform.

"CEOs and executive teams around the world are laser focused on delivering success now by connecting with their customers in new, simpler and more cost effective ways," said David Schmaier, Salesforce President and Chief Product Officer. "We are in a challenging economic climate but these times of change also provide opportunities for companies to play to win and transform their industry. The investments they make now will determine their success today and for the next decade."

Powering small businesses, the world's largest enterprises, and everything in between, Salesforce helps companies of all sizes across all industries rally every employee around a single view of every customer. With Salesforce, companies can increase productivity and automation and reduce the number of technology vendors they need to manage their business, saving time and money and reducing complexity.

Salesforce surveyed more than 3,500 customers to better understand how the technology was impacting their business. On average, organizations that use Salesforce estimate the following benefits*:

Salesforce is delivering success now for companies across every industry.

ADT Delivers Premium Customer Experience with Salesforce

A leader in American home and commercial security, ADT strives to deliver safe, smart, and sustainable security solutions. With Salesforce, ADT has been able to leverage automation and intelligence to drive cost savings, deliver faster customer support, and increased agent productivity — in fact, ADT has been able to move 40% of service appointments to virtual.

Elekta Saves $875,000 with Salesforce

A leading innovator of precision radiation therapy solutions, Elekta strives to deliver outcome-driven and cost-efficient solutions that meet patient needs around the globe. With Salesforce, Elekta has been able to improve patient care in a timely and cost-efficient way, saving over $875,000 in training, onboarding, and IT costs.

SmartRent Saves $300,000 and 120 Hours with Salesforce

A leading smart home solutions provider, SmartRent is laser focused on driving automation and efficiency for its customers. SmartRent leverages Salesforce's automation capabilities to eliminate manual tasks and streamline processes, saving $300,000, increasing employee retention by 92%, and saving employees 120 hours in onboarding time.

Schneider Electric Saves $2.7 Million in IT Costs with Salesforce

The global digital transformation leader in energy management and automation, Schneider Electric, is transforming the way the world uses energy. Using Salesforce, Schneider Electric has been able to drive efficiency across the company — enabling their sales reps to close deals 30% faster and save $2.7 million in IT costs over a three-year period.

Until Dec. 31, 2022, Salesforce is offering introductory pricing for the Sales Productivity Bundle and Service Efficiency Bundle to help customers significantly reduce costs and increase productivity on one connected platform.

* Source: 2022 Salesforce Success Metrics Global Highlights study.

Data is from a survey of 3,706 Salesforce customers across the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Australia, India, Singapore, Japan and Brazil conducted between June 8 and June 21, 2022. Results were aggregated to determine average perceived customer value from the use of Salesforce. Respondents were sourced and verified through a third-party B2B panel. Sample sizes may vary across metrics.

**Savings based on promotional pricing against estimated average prices of comparable solutions on a per user per month basis. Offer open until 12/31/22. Exclusions apply.

