NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark announces the firm has arranged $360 million in financing for a 50-asset, 3.9 million-square-foot national self-storage portfolio on behalf of Angelo Gordon and Andover Properties. The portfolio is well-leased and located in strong primary markets and submarkets across the country.

The Newmark team that closed the debt was led by Vice-Chairmen and Co-Heads of Newmark Debt and Structured Finance Jordan Roeschlaub and Dustin Stolly, along with Senior Managing Director Nick Scribani and Vice Chairman Aaron Swerdlin and Senior Managing Director Taucha Hogue of Newmark's Self-Storage group. Goldman Sachs provided the loan, and the borrowers were represented by SPC LLP.

"Critical to the success of this transaction was the strength of sponsorship between Andover, with its Storage King USA operating platform, and Angelo Gordon, with its deep sector experience and large equity commitment to the portfolio," said Stolly.

Roeschlaub added, "The sponsorship's ability to drive cash flow growth by institutionalizing mom-and-pop assets speaks to the strength of their operations and ability to execute on the business plan."

Angelo Gordon has been investing in commercial real estate since 1993 and has acquired over $40 billion of properties globally. The firm takes a value-added approach through the acquisition of sub-performing real estate properties across a broad range of geographic markets and product types.

Andover Properties is one of the largest owner-operators of self-storage facilities in the United States. The current portfolio totals over 12.1 million square feet across 152 facilities in 18 states and operates under the Storage King USA brand.

About Angelo Gordon

Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P. ("Angelo Gordon") is a privately held alternative investment firm founded in November 1988. The firm currently manages approximately $52 billion with a primary focus on credit and real estate strategies. Angelo Gordon has over 600 employees, including more than 200 investment professionals, and is headquartered in New York, with associated offices elsewhere in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.angelogordon.com.

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. Newmark generated revenues of approximately $3.1 billion for the twelve months ending September 30, 2022. Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from approximately 180 offices with nearly 6,700 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

