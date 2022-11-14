First+Republic+Bank ( NYSE:FRC, Financial), a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced that a nine-person team led by Tim Argyres, Ted Rice, Nasser Abdulkariem and Greg Argyres has joined First Republic Investment Management in San Francisco.

Argyres, Rice, Abdulkariem and Greg Argyres were each named Managing Director and Wealth Manager. Claudia Rivas was named Senior Vice President and Wealth Manager, and Clifford Young was named Vice President and Wealth Manager. The team will provide portfolio management, retirement planning, investment consulting and other wealth management services to individuals, families, nonprofits and private family foundations.

“Tim Argyres, Ted Rice, Nasser Abdulkariem, Greg Argyres and the team share First Republic’s commitment to exceptional and differentiated client service,” said Bob Thornton, President of First Republic Private Wealth Management. “They join our growing team of wealth managers in the San Francisco Bay Area dedicated to helping clients achieve their financial objectives.”

Argyres has more than 20 years of wealth management experience providing customized solutions for high net worth individuals and families, including corporate executives and entrepreneurs. Before joining First Republic, he was a Senior Vice President and Wealth Management Advisor at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management. Argyres has been active in his local community for many years and currently volunteers in leadership and coaching roles with Wolfpack NorCal Youth Basketball, a nonprofit basketball organization. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Oregon. Argyres is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional and holds the Certified Plan Fiduciary Advisor™ designation.

Rice has more than 40 years of wealth management experience providing customized solutions for high net worth and ultra high net worth individuals and families, including senior executives and entrepreneurs. Before joining First Republic, he was a Senior Vice President and Wealth Management Advisor at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management. Prior to that, he worked at UBS Financial Services. Active in his local community, Rice is a member of The Commonwealth Club of California and has previously served as Co-Chair of its annual fundraising event. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Stanford University. Rice is a Certified Investment Management Analyst® professional.

Abdulkariem has more than 20 years of wealth management experience providing customized solutions for ultra high net worth families, executives of publicly traded companies and professional athletes. Before joining First Republic, he was a Senior Vice President and Senior Financial Advisor at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management. Prior to that, he was a Financial Advisor at UBS Financial Services and was a Vice President on the Venture Trading Desk at Banc of America Securities. Abdulkariem is active in his local community and serves as Assistant Coach for the Women’s Soccer team at City College of San Francisco. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree from San Francisco State University and completed the Stanford Graduate School of Business LEAD Business Program. He holds the Certified Plan Fiduciary Advisor™ designation.

Greg Argyres has more than 17 years of wealth management experience providing customized solutions for high net worth families, executives and employees of publicly traded companies and business owners. Before joining First Republic, he was a Senior Vice President and Senior Financial Advisor at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management. Active in his local community, Argyres is a volunteer youth softball coach. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and an MBA from San Francisco State University. Argyres is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional and holds the Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor℠ designation.

Rivas has more than 17 years of wealth management experience providing customized solutions for clients, with a particular focus on business development, environmental, social and governance (ESG) and portfolio management. Before joining First Republic, she was a Senior Vice President and Senior Financial Advisor at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management. Rivas is active in her local community and is involved with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation, a national nonprofit organization established by the White House. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and an MBA, both from Mills College. She holds the Chartered SRI Counselor℠ designation.

Young has more than 10 years of wealth management experience providing customized solutions for entrepreneurs, corporate executives and individuals with concentrated stock positions. Before joining First Republic, he was a Vice President and Senior Financial Advisor at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management. Before that, Young was a Financial Advisor on the Corporate Equity Stock Plan team at Morgan Stanley. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from San Francisco State University.

To learn more about First Republic Private Wealth Management, click+here. To see our growing team of wealth management professionals, click+here.

About First Republic Bank

Founded in 1985, First Republic and its subsidiaries offer private banking, private business banking and private wealth management. First Republic specializes in delivering exceptional, relationship-based service and provides a complete line of products, including residential, commercial and personal loans, deposit services, and private wealth management, including investment, brokerage, insurance, trust and foreign exchange services. Services are offered through preferred banking or wealth management offices primarily in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; Jackson, Wyoming; and Bellevue, Washington. First Republic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and KBW Nasdaq Bank Index. For more information, visit firstrepublic.com.

FRC-G

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005170/en/