Jackson+National+Life+Insurance+Company%26reg%3B (Jackson®), the main operating subsidiary of Jackson Financial Inc.(NYSE: JXN), held its Legal and Compliance Executive Council on October 27-28, 2022 in Washington, D.C. The goal of the meeting was to promote partnership, collaboration and transparency between distribution, legal and compliance leaders at Jackson and counterparts at more than 20 distribution partner firms. Participants share a common view that annuity solutions can be an important part of a client’s holistic wealth management portfolio and that opportunities exist to create stronger alignment between carriers and financial professionals to increase access to annuities.

Key takeaways from the summit include:

As a leading seller of retail annuities in the U.S. with one of the largest distribution networks, Jackson plays a critical role in bringing the industry together to help Americans achieve better retirement outcomes.

The pace of regulatory change in the annuity industry is not slowing, providing an opportunity for Jackson to better understand the needs of its distribution partners in implementing these changes.

Educational materials that clearly articulate the value of various annuities are needed by financial professionals. By reducing the complexity, financial professionals can more easily identify when these products may help clients reach their financial goals.

“This event was an important step in our work with distribution partners to ensure that Jackson’s annuity products are available to financial professionals who seek to provide their clients with greater certainty in retirement planning,” said Scott Golde, senior vice president and enterprise chief compliance officer, Jackson. "Together, we can ensure that clients receive the valuable benefits that Jackson annuities can provide, such as the opportunity to grow retirement assets and receive lifetime income. We made encouraging progress in a short amount of time by sharing ideas and best practices and look forward to continuing these important conversations that can ultimately help us effect change within our industry.”

The two-day summit was hosted at the Willard Hotel in Washington D.C. The range of topics covered included the regulatory environment, including proposals from the SEC, states and the NAIC; the ongoing integration of fintech platforms with annuities; and education on how risks are priced and managed through product design.

“As someone who has seen first-hand the positive impacts that better collaboration and partnership among industry leaders and regulators can have, I was delighted to share some of my insights with the summit attendees,” said Michael Piwowar, former acting chairman and commissioner at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. “Events like these are critical for the annuity industry to tackle important issues, and I’m glad to lend my voice in support of this effort.”

“This event was a result of the strong partnership between our distribution, legal and compliance teams working closely with executive leadership,” said Greg Masucci, senior vice president, strategic relationships, Jackson National Life Distributors LLC. “The productive conversations we were able to facilitate help us better understand the unique perspectives of our distribution partners and create better alignment across our teams as we move forward.”

ABOUT JACKSON

Jackson® (NYSE: JXN) is committed to helping clarify the complexity of retirement planning—for financial professionals and their clients. Through our range of annuity products, financial know-how, history of award-winning service* and streamlined experiences, we strive to reduce the confusion that complicates retirement planning.

