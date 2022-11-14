Charles Schwab today announced that the company will again host the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, the final event of the PGA TOUR Champions season that culminates with the top 36 players competing in a four-round tournament at Phoenix Country Club. In addition to this year’s champion’s trophy and prize money, Schwab will offer to waive the program fee for the company’s premiere wealth management solution, Schwab+Wealth+Advisory%26trade%3B, for ten years to the winner.1 The Charles Schwab Cup Championship takes place November 9-13, 2022.

Established in 1990 and formerly known as the Senior Tour Championship, the Charles Schwab Cup Championship is the final event of the season on the PGA+TOUR+Champions, the leading golf tour for male professionals 50 years and older. The tournament has been held at Phoenix Country Club since 2017. Charles Schwab Cup Championship also continues with its history of giving back to local communities as the tournament helps generate over $500,000 for charities throughout the state of Arizona.

“We are deeply proud of our long-standing partnership with the PGA TOUR Champions that honors many of the most experienced professional golfers in the sport,” said Walt Bettinger, Co-Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Charles Schwab. Bettinger added, “As title sponsor of the tournament since 2003 and a major employer in Phoenix, it has been gratifying for our company to be a part of what this event brings to the greater Phoenix community through charitable fundraising, including our support of injured veterans though our partnership with the On Course Foundation.”

This year’s champion’s prize will include an offer through Schwab Wealth Advisory (SWA), a comprehensive wealth management solution unique in its support of clients who want to stay involved in the management of their portfolios. This personalized experience provides clients with a one-on-one relationship with an experienced wealth advisor and specialists who deliver investment management, financial planning, retirement planning, education planning, and more.

Schwab Expands On Course Foundation Partnership with Veterans Golf Skills Event

As part of the tournament week, Schwab will host an event in partnership with the On+Course+Foundation, an organization dedicated to helping injured and disabled veterans build confidence through the sport of golf. On Monday, November 7, at Phoenix Country Club, ten selected U.S. military veterans will have the opportunity to attend a golf clinic on the course’s driving range to work directly with golf professionals and develop their skill set while accommodating the injuries they endured while serving their country. During the Charles Schwab Cup Championship tournament, the veterans will also volunteer and support operations of the tournament as part of the work experience aspect of the On Course Foundation’s program. A film+about+the+organization was commissioned by Schwab early in 2022.

The global On Course Foundation helps wounded, injured and sick military veterans use golf to facilitate their transitions back into society. Vets are educated on the many facets of embarking on a career in golf with full-time job placements at Callaway, ClubCorp, Marriott Vacations, TaylorMade, Topgolf, and other golf companies, golf courses, clubs and resorts. On Course Foundation’s pinnacle event is the annual Simpson Cup that pits 13-person teams from the U.S. and U.K. against one another in Ryder Cup-style matches with many competitors amazingly sporting low single-digit handicaps.

1 If the winner decides to enroll in Schwab Wealth Advisory (SWA), Schwab will waive the SWA program fee for all enrolled accounts for ten years, subject to applicable terms and conditions

