C3+AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, today announced that management will present at the following upcoming conferences.

The Needham Virtual Big Data and Infrastructure Conference. C3 AI’s Chairman and CEO, Tom Siebel, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 8:45 am EST (5:45 am PST).

The Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference taking place at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco. C3 AI’s Chairman and CEO is scheduled to present on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 4:20 pm EST (1:20 pm PST).

Interested parties can see the live webcast of both presentations, which will be accessible at the Investor Relations events section of the C3+AI+Investor+Relations+website. A replay of these events will be available for 90 days afterward.

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 AI Application Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications and C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally. Learn more at: www.c3.ai.

