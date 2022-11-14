Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (“Fiesta” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FRGI), parent company of the Pollo Tropical® fast-casual restaurant brand, today announced that it will host a conference call to review third quarter 2022 results on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 4:30 P.M. ET. A press release containing third quarter 2022 results will be issued after market close that same day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 412-542-4158. A replay will be available after the call until Thursday, November 17, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671. The passcode is 10171856. The conference call will also be webcast live and archived on the corporate website at www.frgi.com, under the “Investor Relations” section.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., owns, operates and franchises the Pollo Tropical® restaurant brand and prior to August 16, 2021, owned, operated, and franchised the Taco Cabana® restaurant brand. The brands specialize in the operation of fast casual/quick service restaurants that offer distinct and unique flavors with broad appeal at a compelling value. The brands feature fresh-made cooking, drive-thru service and catering. For more information about Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., visit the corporate website at www.frgi.com.

