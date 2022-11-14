Supermicro (Nasdaq: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for Cloud, AI/ML, Storage, and 5G/Edge, today announced that David Weigand, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will participate in the upcoming investor conferences:

Event: Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference Date: November 29th, 2022 Location: Scottsdale, AZ 1x1 meetings only Event: Wells Fargo 6th Annual TMT Summit Date: November 30th, 2022 Fireside Chat: 4:30 pm PT Location: Las Vegas, NV

The fireside chat presentations will be webcast live, and all the information will be available on the Supermicro investor relations website at http%3A%2F%2Fir.supermicro.com%2Fir-overview%2Fdefault.aspx.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

