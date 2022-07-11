Yacktman Asset Management recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) is an Austin, Texas-based investment firm with a focus on value equity investing. It employs an objective, patient, and diligent investment approach and seeks to achieve superior investment returns over a full market cycle.

The firm is owned by its partners including Chief Investment Officer Stephen Yacktman, Portfolio Managers Jason Subotky, Adam Sues, and Russell Wilkins, Chief Financial Officer Keith Thatcher, Chief Operating Officer James Carmody, founder Don Yacktman, and majority owner Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) is an affiliate of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (“AMG”), a publicly traded global asset management company with equity investments in leading boutique investment management firms, including Yacktman. AMG’s equity interest is structured so that Yacktman maintains operational autonomy. AMG does not have any role in the day-to-day management of Yacktman. AMG Affiliates, including Yacktman, operate autonomously and independently of AMG and of each other.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 67 stocks valued at a total of $9.18Bil. The top holdings were CNQ(8.02%), PEP(6.65%), and MSFT(4.93%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:SYY by 2,185,567 shares. The trade had a 1.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $83.28.

On 11/07/2022, Sysco Corp traded for a price of $82.84 per share and a market cap of $42.11Bil. The stock has returned 4.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sysco Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-book ratio of 37.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.93 and a price-sales ratio of 0.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:KO by 2,897,741 shares. The trade had a 1.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.15.

On 11/07/2022, Coca-Cola Co traded for a price of $59.635 per share and a market cap of $257.35Bil. The stock has returned 7.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coca-Cola Co has a price-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-book ratio of 11.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.96 and a price-sales ratio of 6.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 2,664,927 shares in NYSE:DVN, giving the stock a 1.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $62.13 during the quarter.

On 11/07/2022, Devon Energy Corp traded for a price of $71.4201 per share and a market cap of $46.48Bil. The stock has returned 73.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Devon Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-book ratio of 4.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.98 and a price-sales ratio of 2.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 1,435,030 shares in NYSE:EOG, giving the stock a 1.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $112.22 during the quarter.

On 11/07/2022, EOG Resources Inc traded for a price of $144.17 per share and a market cap of $83.49Bil. The stock has returned 52.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EOG Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-book ratio of 3.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.75 and a price-sales ratio of 3.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) bought 1,498,720 shares of NYSE:COP for a total holding of 1,766,770. The trade had a 1.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.75.

On 11/07/2022, ConocoPhillips traded for a price of $135.08 per share and a market cap of $171.04Bil. The stock has returned 81.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ConocoPhillips has a price-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-book ratio of 3.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.64 and a price-sales ratio of 2.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

