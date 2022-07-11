PROFUND ADVISORS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Profund Advisors LLC is an investment management firm based out of Bethesda, Maryland. The company was originally established in 1997 by cofounders Michael Lynn Sapir and Louis Mark Mayberg, both of whom are still with the company today acting as its CEO and President, respectively. Profund Advisors has grown from its inception to now operate with 113 employees of which 40 are investment professionals. The company conducts its research internally and utilizes a fundamental and quantitative methodology to make its investment decisions, allocating its assets in the public equity and fixed income markets on a global scale. Profund Advisors invests most heavily in the health care sector, which alone makes up over a third of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the information technology, consumer discretionary, finance, and utilities and telecommunications sectors, among other sectors to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. The company holds its allocations an average of 19.2 quarters, although it only holds its top 10 holdings an average of 12 quarters, and has had, in the most recent quarter, a turnover rate of approximately 14.9%. Profund Advisors manages over $4.2 billion in total assets under management spread across 180 total accounts, all of which are discretionary accounts. The company’s total number of accounts has been increasing in recent years, but its total assets under management has experienced some volatility, having once been as high as $4.7 billion back in 2010 and as low as $3.4 billion back in 2012, although, overall, it has grown from five years ago. Profund Advisors currently caters exclusively to investment companies. The company offers a varied lineup of mutual funds which includes Class ProFunds, tracking daily performances of benchmarks, Ultra ProFunds, providing magnified exposure to benchmarks, Inverse ProFunds, providing inverse exposure to benchmarks, Sector ProFunds, which provide magnified or inverse exposure to a specific industry sector benchmark, and a variety of non-equity funds.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 922 stocks valued at a total of $1.39Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.29%), MSFT(5.05%), and AMZN(3.81%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PROFUND ADVISORS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

PROFUND ADVISORS LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 39,684 shares. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 11/07/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $136.4099 per share and a market cap of $2,171.95Bil. The stock has returned -9.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-book ratio of 42.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.10 and a price-sales ratio of 5.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

PROFUND ADVISORS LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 16,378 shares. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 11/07/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $225.45 per share and a market cap of $1,677.67Bil. The stock has returned -32.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-book ratio of 9.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.95 and a price-sales ratio of 8.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

PROFUND ADVISORS LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:CVX by 25,004 shares. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $152.51.

On 11/07/2022, Chevron Corp traded for a price of $185.43 per share and a market cap of $354.86Bil. The stock has returned 66.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chevron Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-book ratio of 2.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.66 and a price-sales ratio of 1.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

PROFUND ADVISORS LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:XOM by 35,877 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.3.

On 11/07/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $113.32 per share and a market cap of $466.64Bil. The stock has returned 79.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-book ratio of 2.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 46.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.98 and a price-sales ratio of 1.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

PROFUND ADVISORS LLC reduced their investment in NAS:NVDA by 14,156 shares. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $158.09.

On 11/07/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $140.5758 per share and a market cap of $349.85Bil. The stock has returned -52.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 46.07, a price-book ratio of 14.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 36.77 and a price-sales ratio of 11.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

