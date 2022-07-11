CLIFFORD SWAN INVESTMENT COUNSEL LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

177 E. COLORADO BLVD PASADENA, CA 91105

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 307 stocks valued at a total of $2.13Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.55%), UPS(5.42%), and MSFT(3.69%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CLIFFORD SWAN INVESTMENT COUNSEL LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 57,608-share investment in NAS:CCMP. Previously, the stock had a 0.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $173.19 during the quarter.

On 11/07/2022, CMC Materials Inc traded for a price of $173.69 per share and a market cap of $4.97Bil. The stock has returned 19.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CMC Materials Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 45.47, a price-book ratio of 5.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.64 and a price-sales ratio of 4.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

CLIFFORD SWAN INVESTMENT COUNSEL LLC reduced their investment in NAS:LMBS by 92,273 shares. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.

On 11/07/2022, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET traded for a price of $46.7819 per share and a market cap of $4.84Bil. The stock has returned -5.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET has a price-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a price-book ratio of 2.42.

CLIFFORD SWAN INVESTMENT COUNSEL LLC reduced their investment in NAS:COST by 8,296 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $520.14.

On 11/07/2022, Costco Wholesale Corp traded for a price of $477.96 per share and a market cap of $212.21Bil. The stock has returned -5.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Costco Wholesale Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 36.49, a price-book ratio of 10.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.57 and a price-sales ratio of 0.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

CLIFFORD SWAN INVESTMENT COUNSEL LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 23,063 shares. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 11/07/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $136.4099 per share and a market cap of $2,171.95Bil. The stock has returned -9.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-book ratio of 42.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.10 and a price-sales ratio of 5.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

CLIFFORD SWAN INVESTMENT COUNSEL LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:ABBV by 14,571 shares. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $143.5.

On 11/07/2022, AbbVie Inc traded for a price of $147.09 per share and a market cap of $259.44Bil. The stock has returned 30.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AbbVie Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-book ratio of 17.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.01 and a price-sales ratio of 4.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.