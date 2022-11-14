Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR) and Ouster, Inc. is fair to Velodyne shareholders. Under the terms of the merger, each share of Velodyne will be exchanged for 0.8204 shares of Ouster. The transaction is expected to result in existing Velodyne and Ouster shareholders each owning approximately 50% of the combined company.

Halper Sadeh encourages Velodyne shareholders to

The investigation concerns whether Velodyne and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Velodyne shareholders; (2) determine whether Ouster is underpaying for Velodyne; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Velodyne shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Velodyne shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

