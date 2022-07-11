Bellecapital International Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 175 stocks valued at a total of $316.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.06%), MSFT(5.00%), and WMT(4.34%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bellecapital International Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Bellecapital International Ltd. reduced their investment in ARCA:IVOL by 639,082 shares. The trade had a 4.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.23.

On 11/07/2022, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation Hedge ETF traded for a price of $22.155 per share and a market cap of $1.07Bil. The stock has returned -16.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Bellecapital International Ltd. reduced their investment in ARCA:VT by 139,949 shares. The trade had a 3.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $87.52.

On 11/07/2022, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF traded for a price of $83.575 per share and a market cap of $22.69Bil. The stock has returned -21.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a price-book ratio of 2.11.

The guru established a new position worth 27,083 shares in NYSE:SPGI, giving the stock a 2.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $357.77 during the quarter.

On 11/07/2022, S&P Global Inc traded for a price of $316.89 per share and a market cap of $103.67Bil. The stock has returned -30.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-book ratio of 2.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.84 and a price-sales ratio of 9.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Bellecapital International Ltd. bought 16,244 shares of NAS:COST for a total holding of 23,156. The trade had a 2.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $520.14.

On 11/07/2022, Costco Wholesale Corp traded for a price of $477.96 per share and a market cap of $212.21Bil. The stock has returned -5.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Costco Wholesale Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 36.49, a price-book ratio of 10.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.57 and a price-sales ratio of 0.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Bellecapital International Ltd. bought 16,678 shares of NAS:ADBE for a total holding of 32,151. The trade had a 1.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $378.38.

On 11/07/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $290.465 per share and a market cap of $134.92Bil. The stock has returned -56.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-book ratio of 9.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.98 and a price-sales ratio of 8.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

