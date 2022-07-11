IAT REINSURANCE CO LTD. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

48 WALL STREEL NEW YORK, NY 10005

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 63 stocks valued at a total of $484.00Mil. The top holdings were MERC(41.90%), GS(6.75%), and RJF(6.09%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were IAT REINSURANCE CO LTD.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, IAT REINSURANCE CO LTD. bought 66,755 shares of NYSE:DIS for a total holding of 89,825. The trade had a 1.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.02.

On 11/07/2022, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $99.69 per share and a market cap of $182.84Bil. The stock has returned -42.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 58.31, a price-book ratio of 1.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.63 and a price-sales ratio of 2.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 80,000-share investment in NYSE:PNCpP.PFD. Previously, the stock had a 0.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.26 during the quarter.

On 11/07/2022, PNC Financial Services Group Inc traded for a price of $25.45 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 3.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-book ratio of 1.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.59 and a price-sales ratio of 3.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, IAT REINSURANCE CO LTD. bought 200,000 shares of NYSE:SRL for a total holding of 3,416,664. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $8.2.

On 11/07/2022, Scully Royalty Ltd traded for a price of $8.422 per share and a market cap of $124.79Mil. The stock has returned -11.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Scully Royalty Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-book ratio of 0.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.11 and a price-sales ratio of 2.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 19,000-share investment in NAS:CDK. Previously, the stock had a 0.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.77 during the quarter.

On 11/07/2022, CDK Global Inc traded for a price of $54.76 per share and a market cap of $6.39Bil. The stock has returned 13.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CDK Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-book ratio of 11.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.71 and a price-sales ratio of 2.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, IAT REINSURANCE CO LTD. bought 7,700 shares of OTCPK:CBKPP.PFD for a total holding of 56,449. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.84.

On 11/07/2022, CoBank ACB traded for a price of $100 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 2.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.