Over $53,000 is being awarded to Missouri fire departments and emergency response organizations through Missouri American Water’s 2022 Firefighter Grant Program. The annual program provides supplemental funding for critical equipment, training, and community education. Nearly 200 grants have been awarded since the program began in 2016.

“We understand that funding for our local heroes can sometimes run short, and this year we’re proud to provide a record number of grants to support the life-saving work of our first responders,” said Rich Svindland, president of Missouri American Water. “Nothing is more important to us than safety, and we’re pleased to provide training and equipment that will enhance the safety of our first responders and the communities we serve.”

Missouri American Water’s Firefighter Grant Program awards grants for personal protective gear, communications equipment, tools, training materials and community education programs, and other needed resources.

“This grant generously provided by Missouri American Water will be used to provide smoke detectors, smoke detector batteries and some carbon monoxide detectors for seniors and underserved residents,” said Chief Ankeneth Corbin of the Black Jack Fire Protection District. “We focus on community involvement and community education in addition to emergency response and look forward to this continued partnership with Missouri American Water.”

Reliable water service is also critical for fire protection, and Missouri American Water is investing more than $400 million this year to improve service and reliability. Many older water mains are also upsized when they are replaced, and the increased water flow enhances fire protection. The company also maintains and tests fire hydrants annually. According to Svindland, there are approximately 44,000 hydrants throughout the company’s footprint.

Checks will be distributed to 44 fire departments across Missouri in the coming weeks. The 2022 recipients are:

Affton Fire Protection District

Black Jack Fire Protection District

Branson Fire and Rescue

Brunswick Volunteer Fire Department

Central Crossing Fire Protection District

Cottleville Community Fire Protection District

Dekalb Fire Protection District

Duenweg Volunteer Fire Department

Eureka Fire Protection District

Ferguson Fire Department

Florissant Valley Fire Protection

Frontenac Fire Department

Galena Volunteer Fire Department

Garden City Fire Protection District

Glendale Fire Department

Jefferson City Fire Department

Johnson County Fire District

Joplin Fire Department

Kirkwood Fire Department

Ladue Fire Department

Lincoln County Fire Protection District

Little Dixie Fire Protection District

Maplewood Fire Department

Maryland Heights Fire District

Mehville Fire Protection District

Monarch Fire Protection District

North County Fire and Rescue

Northeast Ambulance and Fire District

O’Fallon Fire Protection District

Olivette Fire Department

Pattonville Fire Protection District

Redings Mill Fire Protection District

Region H Buchanan County Response Team

Riverside Fire Department

Rock Hill Fire Department

Seneca Area Fire Protection District

Southern Platte County Fire Protection District

Southern Stone County Fire Protection District

St Joseph Fire Department

St. Louis Fire Academy

University City Fire Department

Warrensburg Fire Department

West Overland Fire Protection District

Western Taney County Fire District

