Over $53,000 is being awarded to Missouri fire departments and emergency response organizations through Missouri American Water’s 2022 Firefighter Grant Program. The annual program provides supplemental funding for critical equipment, training, and community education. Nearly 200 grants have been awarded since the program began in 2016.
“We understand that funding for our local heroes can sometimes run short, and this year we’re proud to provide a record number of grants to support the life-saving work of our first responders,” said Rich Svindland, president of Missouri American Water. “Nothing is more important to us than safety, and we’re pleased to provide training and equipment that will enhance the safety of our first responders and the communities we serve.”
Missouri American Water’s Firefighter Grant Program awards grants for personal protective gear, communications equipment, tools, training materials and community education programs, and other needed resources.
“This grant generously provided by Missouri American Water will be used to provide smoke detectors, smoke detector batteries and some carbon monoxide detectors for seniors and underserved residents,” said Chief Ankeneth Corbin of the Black Jack Fire Protection District. “We focus on community involvement and community education in addition to emergency response and look forward to this continued partnership with Missouri American Water.”
Reliable water service is also critical for fire protection, and Missouri American Water is investing more than $400 million this year to improve service and reliability. Many older water mains are also upsized when they are replaced, and the increased water flow enhances fire protection. The company also maintains and tests fire hydrants annually. According to Svindland, there are approximately 44,000 hydrants throughout the company’s footprint.
Checks will be distributed to 44 fire departments across Missouri in the coming weeks. The 2022 recipients are:
Affton Fire Protection District
Black Jack Fire Protection District
Branson Fire and Rescue
Brunswick Volunteer Fire Department
Central Crossing Fire Protection District
Cottleville Community Fire Protection District
Dekalb Fire Protection District
Duenweg Volunteer Fire Department
Eureka Fire Protection District
Ferguson Fire Department
Florissant Valley Fire Protection
Frontenac Fire Department
Galena Volunteer Fire Department
Garden City Fire Protection District
Glendale Fire Department
Jefferson City Fire Department
Johnson County Fire District
Joplin Fire Department
Kirkwood Fire Department
Ladue Fire Department
Lincoln County Fire Protection District
Little Dixie Fire Protection District
Maplewood Fire Department
Maryland Heights Fire District
Mehville Fire Protection District
Monarch Fire Protection District
North County Fire and Rescue
Northeast Ambulance and Fire District
O’Fallon Fire Protection District
Olivette Fire Department
Pattonville Fire Protection District
Redings Mill Fire Protection District
Region H Buchanan County Response Team
Riverside Fire Department
Rock Hill Fire Department
Seneca Area Fire Protection District
Southern Platte County Fire Protection District
Southern Stone County Fire Protection District
St Joseph Fire Department
St. Louis Fire Academy
University City Fire Department
Warrensburg Fire Department
West Overland Fire Protection District
Western Taney County Fire District
Missouri American Water
