Cryder Capital Partners LLP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

40 BRUTON STREET LONDON, X0 W1J 6QZ

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 10 stocks valued at a total of $1.61Bil. The top holdings were TMO(13.61%), HCA(12.76%), and MSFT(12.71%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cryder Capital Partners LLP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Cryder Capital Partners LLP bought 58,184 shares of NAS:CHTR for a total holding of 575,151. The trade had a 1.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $427.79.

On 11/07/2022, Charter Communications Inc traded for a price of $344.49 per share and a market cap of $54.54Bil. The stock has returned -49.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Charter Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-book ratio of 6.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.16 and a price-sales ratio of 1.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.43, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Cryder Capital Partners LLP reduced their investment in NAS:META by 2,900 shares. The trade had a 0.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.08.

On 11/07/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $95.55 per share and a market cap of $253.25Bil. The stock has returned -72.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-book ratio of 2.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.25 and a price-sales ratio of 2.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Cryder Capital Partners LLP reduced their investment in NYSE:V by 1,765 shares. The trade had a 0.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $203.49.

On 11/07/2022, Visa Inc traded for a price of $198.18 per share and a market cap of $417.02Bil. The stock has returned -7.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-book ratio of 11.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.32 and a price-sales ratio of 14.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Cryder Capital Partners LLP reduced their investment in NYSE:MA by 1,260 shares. The trade had a 0.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $331.5.

On 11/07/2022, Mastercard Inc traded for a price of $318.2 per share and a market cap of $305.99Bil. The stock has returned -8.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mastercard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.79, a price-book ratio of 48.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.52 and a price-sales ratio of 14.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Cryder Capital Partners LLP reduced their investment in NYSE:BX by 3,225 shares. The trade had a 0.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.85.

On 11/07/2022, Blackstone Inc traded for a price of $90.69 per share and a market cap of $68.48Bil. The stock has returned -32.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blackstone Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-book ratio of 9.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.86 and a price-sales ratio of 6.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.