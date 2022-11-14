Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK) announced on Oct. 31, 2022, that Rebecca Losli has been named President of Illinois American Water. Losli succeeds Justin Ladner, named President of Pennsylvania American Water in the company’s Oct. 31 announcement. Ladner served as Illinois American Water President since 2020.

Losli joined American Water in 2021 as Director of Engineering for Missouri American Water. In this role, Losli oversaw the overall performance of the Missouri American Water Engineering Department. Losli’s responsibilities grew with an expansion to Business Development and the role of Vice President of Engineering and Business Development in Missouri.

Prior to joining American Water, Losli served as the Program Manager of Program Planning for the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District. She also founded Losli Engineering, LLC and worked for Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company as the Water Regional Global Practice Leader.

“Rebecca’s strong background in both the water and wastewater industries, and active engineering planning experience will be an asset to Illinois American Water as the company continues to grow and expand services across the state,” said Mike Doran, American Water’s Deputy Chief Operating Officer. “She has been successful with every challenge presented to her, and her focus on safety, growth, culture and customer service will help her succeed in her new role.”

About Illinois American Water

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

ILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER WAS RANKED HIGHEST IN CUSTOMER SATISFACTION WITH LARGE WATER UTILITIES IN THE MIDWEST THREE YEARS IN A ROW!

For J.D. Power 2022 award information, visit jdpower.com%2Fawards.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005788/en/