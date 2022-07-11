INSTITUTIONAL & FAMILY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2133 South Timberline Road Fort Collins, CO 80525

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 763 stocks valued at a total of $564.00Mil. The top holdings were CCOR(16.54%), VOO(5.10%), and SPY(4.39%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were INSTITUTIONAL & FAMILY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

INSTITUTIONAL & FAMILY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:XLE by 45,431 shares. The trade had a 0.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.94.

On 11/07/2022, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $92.635 per share and a market cap of $43.87Bil. The stock has returned 65.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a price-book ratio of 2.61.

During the quarter, INSTITUTIONAL & FAMILY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 8,232 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 87,631. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $363.71.

On 11/07/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $345.93 per share and a market cap of $259.50Bil. The stock has returned -18.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.38.

During the quarter, INSTITUTIONAL & FAMILY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 9,643 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 10,267. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $198.53.

On 11/07/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $188.895 per share and a market cap of $252.78Bil. The stock has returned -20.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.11.

INSTITUTIONAL & FAMILY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:CCOR by 56,462 shares. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.06.

On 11/07/2022, Core Alternative ETF traded for a price of $31.56 per share and a market cap of $548.53Mil. The stock has returned 6.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Core Alternative ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a price-book ratio of 3.41.

During the quarter, INSTITUTIONAL & FAMILY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 16,693 shares of ARCA:BIL for a total holding of 16,923. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $90.98.

On 11/07/2022, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.4629 per share and a market cap of $25.44Bil. The stock has returned 0.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.