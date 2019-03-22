LOS ANGELES, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Fulgent Genetics, Inc. ( FLGT)

Class Period: March 22, 2019 – August 4, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 21, 2022

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Fulgent had been conducting medically unnecessary laboratory testing, engaging in improper billing practices in relation to laboratory testing, and providing or receiving remuneration in violation of the Anti-Kickback Statute and Stark Law; (2) accordingly, Fulgent was likely to become subject to enhanced legal and regulatory scrutiny; (3) Fulgent’s revenues, to the extent they were derived from the foregoing unlawful conduct, were unsustainable; (4) the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to subject the Company to significant financial and/or reputational harm; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Yatsen Holding Limited (: YSG)

Class Period: November 19, 2020 – March 10, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 22, 2022

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period and in the Offering Documents, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) cosmetic and skincare sales of Perfect Diary and Little Ondine products were substantially declining in the period leading up to (and including at the time of) the IPO, and continued to decline throughout 2021, and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Barclays PLC (: BCS)

Class Period: February 18, 2021 – March 25, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 22, 2022

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Barclays had a material weakness in its internal control environment due to the fact that the over-issuance had occurred and was not immediately identified; (2) BBPLC had and was selling unregistered securities in excess of the amounts registered by the August 2019 Shelf Registration Statement, (3) BBPLC was required to conduct a recission offer for those unregistered securities, and (4) BBPLC was violating U.S. securities laws and/or SEC regulations, subjecting Barclays to legal liability; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Olo Inc. (: OLO)

Class Period: August 11, 2021 – August 11, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 21, 2022

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Subway was ending its contract with Olo; (2) Olo’s key business metric – active locations – could not continue to grow as Defendants touted due to the loss of Subway’s business; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

