NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AB International Group Corp. ( ABQQ), an intellectual property (IP) and movie investment and licensing firm, which owns the IP of the leading movie NFT marketplace NFT MMM, today announced that the special territory copyright owner of the Drama movie 'Love Over the World' will launch the “Love Over the World” NFT and will release to NFT MMM's users on the platform launch on November 8, 2022.



The movie "Love Over the World" is currently broadcasting on iQiyi.com's VIP membership streaming service platform. The special territory copyright owner of the movie received inquiries from buyers who would be interested in owning copyrights for revenues of the Drama movie “Love Over the World”, by owning its NFT drops. They are interested to buy some shares of Stars (the Movie NFT unit @$1 each) of the Drama movie “Love Over the World” on Movie NFT, which in total will release 500,000 Stars for 25% of mainland China special territory broadcast rights of Drama movie “Love Over the World”.

About AB International Group Corp.

AB International Group Corp. is an intellectual property (IP) and movie investment and licensing firm, focused on acquisitions and development of various intellectual properties. We are engaged to the acquisition and distribution of movies and operation of movie theaters into nationwide. The Company engages highly anticipated video streaming service targeting global multi-billion dollar and growing video streaming industry. The online service will be marketed and distributed in the world under the brand name ABQQ.tv. ABQQ.tv is expected to generate a new and profitable revenue stream immediately following its launch derived from its hybrid subscription and advertising business model. The company owns the IP of the NFT movie and music marketplace (NFT MMM) as the unique entertainment industry Non-Fungible Token.

For additional information visit www.abqqs.com; www.abcinemasny.com and www.ABQQ.tv .

