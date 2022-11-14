NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, has kicked off its 25th annual User Group Meeting (UGM) at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville. Nearly 2,000 attendees convened for the first in-person UGM since 2019. It concludes Nov. 9. CEO David Sides opened the conference by describing how NextGen Healthcare will enable the practice of the future to deliver better healthcare outcomes for all. Sides also described fundamental shifts in ambulatory care that NextGen Healthcare’s innovative technologies are helping to facilitate – changing patient care for the better and helping remediate physician burnout.

“UGM is about empowering clients with the tools, training and education they need to harness technology as they work to build healthier communities and improve outcomes for their patients,” Sides said. “It’s more than a user group, it’s a vibrant community with common goals. Many providers will share their stories including how they have leveraged NextGen Healthcare solutions to ‘turn down the noise’ on information overload so they can access the data they need, when they need it – at the point of care.”

Another highlight from the day is keynote speaker John Nosta, innovation theorist, renowned speaker and author. John discusses “The Practice of the Future: Bringing the Joy Back to Medicine.” Tomorrow, whole-person care advocate, Paralympic medalist and “Dancing with the Stars” sensation Amy Purdy will inspire the audience with her personal story of physical and mental health resilience.

UGM 22 offers 125+ breakout sessions, providing dynamic opportunities for learning to all clients – regardless of specialty, role, technology prowess or healthcare expertise. UGM 22 provides learning tracks spanning clinical care, financial management, value-based care, regulatory updates, data management, and more. Continuing medical education (CME) and continuing nursing education (CNE) courses are also available.

Other key themes highlighted at UGM 22 include:

The Power of Collaboration and Shared Data

The Rise of Team-Based Care

Mobile Functionality Simplifies Provider Workflow

Value-Based Care

Financial Stability for Independent Practices

