UPPSALA, SE / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2022 / Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B) ( STO:BIOVIC.B, Financial) ( FRA:9II, Financial) The extra general meeting of Biovica International AB ("Biovica" or the "Company") was held today on 7 November 2022 in Stockholm and the following resolutions were passed by the meeting.

RIGHTS ISSUE

The extra general meeting resolved to approve the board of directors resolution from 18 October 2022 on a rights issue of a maximum of 17,153,022 B shares. The total increase of the Company's share capital can amount to a maximum of SEK 1,143,534.80.

The subscription price for the new B shares is SEK 8.65 per share, in total SEK 148,373,640.30 if all shares are subscribed for.

Those who on the record date 15 November 2022 are recorded as a holder of shares in the share register kept by Euroclear Sweden AB shall have a preferential right, to subscribe for new shares at a subscription price of SEK 8.65 per B share. Shareholders receive one (1) subscription right for each share held as of the record date. Ten (10) subscription rights entitle the holder to subscribe for six (6) new B shares in the rights issue.

Subscription for shares with subscription rights shall be made by payment in cash during the period from 21 November 2022 up until and including 5 December 2022. Subscription for shares without subscription rights shall be made on a subscription list during the period from 21 November 2022 up until and including 5 December 2022. Payment for shares subscribed for without subscription rights shall be made no later than three days following issue of a transfer note that include a decision of allotment.

If all of the new shares are not subscribed for with subscription rights, the board will decide on allotment of new shares subscribed for without subscription rights. Allotment will then be made firstly to persons who have applied for subscription without subscription rights and who have subscribed for shares with subscription rights, regardless of whether or not the subscriber was a shareholder on the record date, and in case of oversubscription, allocation shall be made in relation to the total number of shares allotted through exercise of subscription rights, and to the extent that this is not possible, by drawing of lots. Secondly, allocation shall be made to other persons who have applied for subscription without subscription rights, and in the case of oversubscription, pro rata to the new number of shares subscribed for in the application form, and to the extent that this is not possible, by drawing of lots. Finally, allotment of the remaining shares shall be made to the investors who have provided guarantees and in accordance with the conditions of their respective guarantee.

For detailed terms regarding the resolution at the extra general meeting as described above, please refer to the notice which is available on the Company's website, www.biovica.com.

Contact

Anders Rylander, CEO

Phone: +46-18-444 48 35

E-mail: [email protected]

Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays to evaluate efficacy of cancer treatments. Biovica's assay DiviTum® measure cell proliferation by detecting a biomarker in the blood stream. The assay has successfully demonstrated its capabilities to early evaluate therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for DiviTum is monitoring of treatment for patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is that all cancer patients will get an optimal treatment from day one. Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum is CE-marked and registered with the Swedish Medical Products Agency. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information please visit: www.biovica.com.

Attachments

Announcement from Biovica International AB's extra general meeting

SOURCE: Biovica International

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/724197/Announcement-from-Biovica-International-ABs-Extra-General-Meeting



