Agreement Demonstrates Commitment to Ongoing Partnership and the Effectiveness of Sector 5 Digital's Award-Winning Immersive Solutions

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2022 / Sector 5 Digital ("S5D"), a wholly owned subsidiary of The Glimpse Group, Inc. ("Glimpse") (NASDAQ:VRAR)(FSE:9DR), is an enterprise focused, immersive technology company that combines brilliant storytelling with emerging technologies for industry leading organizations, today announced that it has entered into mid-six figure agreement with a global pharmaceutical company, to continue development of its award-winning interactive anatomy training platform.

S5D created an application designed to educate trainees on the foundations of facial anatomy and understand where products should be injected, based on each patient's anatomy, in order to experience the safest and most natural outcomes. Historically, training consisted of 2D pictures and limited opportunities each year to train at expensive cadaver labs. This solution, which can be viewed in 2D or 3D, has allowed the company to train thousands of Health Care Providers (HCPs). This new agreement will add additional features to the application to enhance the education opportunities and continue to push the envelope for anatomy education.

Jeff Meisner, General Manager of S5D and Chief Revenue Officer of Glimpse commented, "This is yet another successful demonstration of the ongoing commitment to advance the use of immersive technology by leading companies for educational and training purposes. It is also indicative of the strong reputation, best-in-class quality and value that S5D brings to Glimpse. We are proud to be a partner with an industry leader in the pharma space and look forward to our ongoing partnership."

