WALL, N.J., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by BIO-key International, Inc. ( BKYI), please note that the Audio Replay code has been updated to 8070313. The corrected release follows:
BIO-key International, Inc. ( BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM) and large-scale identity solutions, featuring Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB), will review its Q3 results in a conference call on Tuesday, November 15th at 10 a.m. after releasing results November 14th after market close. Members of the management team including Mike DePasquale, Chairman & CEO and Cecilia Welch, CFO will participate on the call.
|Conference Call Details
|Date / Time:
|Tuesday, November 15th at 10 a.m. ET
|Call Dial In #:
|1-877-418-5460 U.S. or 1-412-717-9594 International
|Live Webcast / Replay:
|Investor Webcast & Replay – Available for 3 months.
|Audio Replay:
|1-877-344-7529 U.S. or 1-412-317-0088 Int’l; code 8070313
About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)
BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software managing millions of users. Its cloud-based PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy to deploy, convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) capabilities, enable large-scale Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions as well as customized on premises solutions.
