VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2022 / Frequency ExchangeCorp. ("Frequency Exchange" or the "Company") ( TSXV:FREQ, Financial) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, FREmedica Technologies Inc. ("FREmedica"), a Canadian WellnessCompany, has teamed up with Jeff Barnes, founding partner of the Angel Investor Network ("AIN") to be our acting Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) to launchNIKKI, a FrequencyDelivery System you wear, that supports recovery from wellness and performance issues while you sleep.

NIKKI was launched in Canada, USA, and Europe.

Special offer ends December 1, 2022, when retail pricing goes into effect with a $10 monthly subscription for the additional frequencies.

FREmedica recently retained Angel Investors Network (AIN) https://angelinvestorsnetwork.com/ to support the launch of their NIKKI, a Frequency Delivery System that you wear because of AIN's long history with helping young technology companies develop strong go-to-market strategies.

"Our goal is to help FREmedica succeed in selling several thousand units right out of the gate," stated AIN CEO Jeff Barnes. "We're very excited to help bring this technological innovation to the market to help more people live healthier lives."

Mr. Barnes explains that a successful launch of a product is one of the most surefire ways to gain the eyes and ears of investors around the country, which is the goal of many of their clients.

"We are very pleased to have AIN helping with our marketing and launch strategies, and thus positioning us favorably in the market," stated FREmedica's CEO Stephen Davis. "We know that by selling through our initial run of NIKKI devices will increase our value in the marketplace and really cement our place in the market as a leading wellness technology company."

Bioenergetics-based NIKKI emits frequencies that help restore cellular communication function within the body's network of 37 trillion cells. NIKKI works at night to overcome physical and emotional trauma experienced during the day. In daytime mode, NIKKI offers a range of frequencies chosen to complement the day's issues and activities; from a stressful merger meeting to running a half-marathon.

A $250 NIKKI early-adopter pre-release includes the NIKKI Gold package, with the device, lifetime access to the Night-Time frequency package and a one-year subscription to the Energy Boost, Stress and Anxiety, Pain Relief and Travel frequency programs at a saving of $120. The offer also includes three bonus frequency programs: Sleep, Virus and Bacteria and Immune Boost.

To secure the special launch pricing and reserve a NIKKI, customers are encouraged to visit www.WeAreNikki.com immediately to secure their spot in line.

About Angel Investors Network

Angel Investors Network is a 25-year-old company helping entrepreneurs find investors and raise capital from its network of investors worldwide. AIN partners with early and mid-stage startups and businesses to provide mentorship, advisory, and investor marketing services. Find more at www.AngelInvestorsNetwork.com.

About the Company

Based in British Columbia, Canada, the company is focused on the development and commercialization ofa Frequency Delivery System that you wear, to markets worldwide, delivering specialized programs designed for health and wellness as well as performance enhancement. NIKKI is the fifth-generation Frequency Delivery System released by the Company. It is the third wearable technology created by the Company, initially to help clients with chronic Lyme disease. This wearable technology combined with the frequencies is the result of years of development and experimentation with the latest in bio-energetic technology.

www.WeAreNikki.com

www.Fremedica.com

www.FrequencyExchangeCorp.com

For more information, please contact:

Frequency Exchange Corp.

Stephen Davis

CEO & Director

|250-732-7170

FREmedica Technologies Inc.

Nicole Sullivan

President

[email protected]

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the trading date of the Company's common shares on the Exchange. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions,events or results"will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate,as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein,except as required by applicable securities laws.

Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by the Company with the Canadian securities regulators, which filingsare available under the Company'sprofile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

