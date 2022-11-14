LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2022 / Cinedigm Corp. ("Cinedigm" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming entertainment company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, will release its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended September 30, 2022, after market close on Monday, November 14, 2022. Cinedigm's management will host a conference call to discuss these results the next day on Tuesday, November 15 at 12:00pm ET / 9:00am PT.

Investors may access a live webcast of the call on the Company's website at https://investor.cinedigm.com/events-and-presentations or by dialing 1-844-200-6205 within North America or +1-929-526-1599 from international locations using access code 030622 to be connected to the call. Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website at https://investor.cinedigm.com/events-and-presentations approximately one hour after the conference call concludes.

