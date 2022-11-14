WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV) resulting from allegations that F45 may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: F45 Training Holdings Inc., went public in July 2021, when it sold 18.75 million shares priced at $16 per share in its IPO.

Then, essentially one year later, on July 26, 2022, after trading hours, F45 announced several strategic updates including: (1) a reduction in its financial guidance, from a range of $255 to $275 million to a new range of $120 to $130 million; (2) for the year it would open about 60% fewer exercise studios than stated (or 350 to 450 of them, versus 1,000); (3) for the year it would sell about 70% fewer new franchises than stated (or 350 to 450 of them, versus 1,500); (4) a $250 million credit line “will not be available”; (5) the Company was reducing its workforce by approximately 110 employees; and (6) the CEO, Adam Gilchrist, had resigned the previous month.

On this news, F45’s stock fell $2.16 per share, or 61%, to close at $1.35 per on July 27, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

