AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2022 / Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. ("Apollo") (NASDAQ:APEN), a global leader in minimally invasive medical devices for gastrointestinal and bariatric procedures, today announced that its senior management team will host investor meetings at four investor conference events during November and December 2022.

Event: Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Presentation: 2:25 p.m. Eastern Time; 1x1 meetings available

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York City

Webcast: www.apolloendo.com

Event: 13th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference

Date: Thursday, November 17, 2022

Presentation: 1x1 meetings available

Location: Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel, New York City

Event: Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Presentation: 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time; 1x1 meetings available

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York City

Event: Stifel Medtech Madness West Coast Bus Tour

Date: Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Presentation: 4:45 p.m. Pacific Time

Location: Rosewood Sand Hill Hotel, Menlo Park, CA

For more information about scheduling a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your institutional sales representative at the respective conference host or Matt Kreps, Investor Relations for Apollo Endosurgery, at [email protected].

About Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on development of next-generation, minimally invasive devices to advance therapeutic endoscopy designed to treat a variety of gastrointestinal conditions including closure of gastrointestinal defects, managing gastrointestinal complications, and weight loss as a treatment of obesity. Apollo's device-based therapies are an alternative to invasive surgical procedures, thus lowering complication rates and reducing total healthcare costs. Apollo's products are offered in over 75 countries today and include the OverStitch® Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch SxTM Endoscopic Suturing System, X-Tack® Endoscopic HeliX Tacking System, the ORBERA® Intragastric Balloon, X-Tack® Endoscopic HeliX Tacking System, as well as the Apollo ESGTM, Apollo ESG SxTM, Apollo REVISETM and Apollo REVISE SxTM Systems.

Apollo's common stock is traded on NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "APEN". For more information regarding Apollo Endosurgery, go to: www.apolloendo.com.

