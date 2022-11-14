AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2022 / Xtra Energy Corp. (OTC PINK:XTPT) is very excited to announce and share with our investors the first look at the Arrance Antimony Prospect. The Arrance Antimony Prospect located within our American Antimony #03 lode claim is 100% owned by XTPT . As described by Lawrence, Edmond, in "Antimony Deposits of Nevada"; nbmg bull. 61 Arrance is on the south side of Bernice Canyon, 1.7 miles from its mouth, and about 40 feet above the canyon floor. Production of Antimony totaled less than half a ton but its composition is about the same as that found at the I.H.X. and Antimony King Mines.

Upon further research by the company, promising data on possible reserves and maps of the Arrance Prospect were located see 9/26/2022 Company News. With this knowledge in hand, Xtra Energy knew the Arrance was the place to begin on-site inspections. Xtra Energy Chairman Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng. commented "You can feel the excitement from our exploration team in this video. We attached their first non-edited look so the public can see just how surprised and excited we were at the size of this historic producer. It appears that we are looking at a past multi level operation, far larger than a simple prospect. This find will greatly enhance our rapid plans of growth for Xtra Energy Corp."

Viewing of this video can be found at the link provided: Click for Video

Contact & Learn More:

Xtra Energy Corporation

Phone: 512-412-3636

Corporate Website: https://americanantimony.com/ and/or xtraenergycorp.com

Corporate Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/xtra-energy-corp/

Corporate Twitter: https://twitter.com/xtra_corp

Corporate Instagram :https://www.instagram.com/xtraenergycorp/

Corporate Youtube :https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb5MiP0c-UzS6XdHu-QxvCQ

About Xtra Energy Corp.

Xtra Energy Corp. is an antimony exploration company focused on developing its flagship project "American Antimony". Known in historical records as the "Antimony King Mine" located approximately 31 miles northeast of Eastgate, Nevada. Xtra Energy Corp. holds a 100% ownership in a 64 lode claim, 1320 acre antimony project surrounding the historical Antimony King and covering several documented antimony producers. The Company is seeking to develop this portfolio of potentially antimony-rich assets to become a major supplier of antimony based products.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/XTPT/disclosure.

SOURCE: Xtra Energy Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/724212/Xtra-Energy-Corp-Announces-the-First-Look-at-the-Historic-Arrance-Antimony-Prospect-Video-Attached-Arrance-Underground-Mine-Inspection-to-Follow-in-Our-Next-Release



