New theatrical releases to be available on Cineverse via ROW8's transactional Multi-platform Streaming Service

Companies also sign an agreement to distribute Cinedigm TVOD titles on Row8's platform

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2022 / Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM), a premier streaming company dedicated to serving enthusiast fan bases, today announced that as part of a new far-reaching agreement it will integrate ROW8 into the Company's recently launched flagship streaming service, Cineverse. Through this partnership with ROW8, Cineverse will offer consumers the ability to rent recently released premium theatrical movies on a transactional video-on-demand basis. ROW8 offers the latest Hollywood movies, fresh from their theatrical runs and makes them available to consumers before they are released on subscription streaming services.

The Company will substantially increase the breadth of content on Cineverse and through this partnership, Cineverse will offer access to premium content via a "Still in Theaters" promotional shelf on the service's main page and a dedicated section on Cineverse showcasing ROW8's full content offering. This capability will be added in the coming months.

The partnership also will expand Cinedigm's TVOD distribution capabilities by providing the Company with the ability to launch its own upcoming theatrical titles on Cineverse transactionally via ROW8's own multi-platform movie streaming service, available on all major platforms. ROW8 currently has licensing deals with major Hollywood studios including Disney, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Universal Pictures, and Warner Bros., among others.

Remarked President & Chief Strategy Officer of Cinedigm Erick Opeka, "ROW8 is renowned for their consumer-friendly approach to transactional streaming and their offering of both Studio and Independent new releases and evergreen titles dramatically enhances Cineverse's library. With this deal, Cinedigm joins an elite club of global scale streaming platforms that offer in-theater and new release films. Combined with our next generation search technology, we think we will offer movie lovers one of the most compelling and complete streaming experiences in the industry."

About ROW8

ROW8 is a subscription-free movie only OTT service featuring both new and catalog titles and has distribution deals with all the major studios. It also features its proprietary "Movie Love Guarantee" allowing customers to return their film within the first 30 minutes and exchange it for another without any additional fees and its patent pending "Scene Alert" monitoring system which alerts parents to inappropriate scenes before they air and gives them control over what content their children see. Visit ROW8 at www.row8.com

ABOUT CINEDIGM

For more than 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. As a leader in the rapidly evolving streaming ecosystem, Cinedigm continues its legacy as an innovator through its adoption of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, through its proprietary, highly-scalable Matchpoint™ technology platform. For more information, visit cinedigm.com.

Cinedigm uses, and will continue to use, its website, press releases, SEC filings, and various social media channels, including Twitter (Cinedigm Twitter), LinkedIn (Cinedigm LinkedIn), Facebook (Cinedigm Facebook), StockTwits (Cinedigm Stocktwits) and the Company website (www.cinedigm.com) as additional means of disclosing public information to investors, the media and others interested in the Company. It is possible that certain information that the Company posts on its website, disseminated in press releases, SEC filings, and on social media could be deemed to be material information, and the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the business and financial information that the Company posts on its website, disseminates in press releases, SEC filings and on the social media channels identified above, as such information could be deemed to be material information.

About Cineverse

Cineverse is your ticket to a world of entertainment delights, thrilling filmmaker discoveries, and more. In a world where algorithms steer viewers towards the predictable, Cineverse will buck that trend with a focus not only on passionate curation but also by leveraging Cinedigm's Matchpoint technology to provide content recommendations based on real-time feedback from viewers. From artfully entertaining American indies to the boldest in global film and television, emerging voices, and non-fiction storytelling, Cineverse's library of world-class, on-demand content, and lineup of free linear channels, will reward the curious and adventurous.

