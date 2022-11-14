A little over a week before its third-quarter equity portfolio is set to be released, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( BRK.A, Financial) ( BRK.B, Financial) reported its financial results for the three months ended Sept. 30 on Saturday.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate, which is led by legendary value investor Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio), recorded a 20% increase in operating earnings from the prior-year quarter to $7.76 billion.

While the company reported notable income increases in its insurance-investment and utilities and energy businesses for the period, insurance underwriting suffered a $962 million loss and railroad earnings fell from $1.54 billion in 2021 to $1.44 billion.

Further, Berkshire posted a net loss of $2.69 billion for the quarter, down significantly from a $10.34 billion gain a year ago. The conglomerate attributed the loss largely to a drop in its equity investments as a result of the turbulent market environment so far this year.

Overall, the conglomerate recorded a $10.1 billion loss in its investments for the quarter, bringing its decline for 2022 so far to $63.9 billion. However, Buffett has, on multiple occasions, assured investors that the amount of investment losses in any given quarter is “usually meaningless.”

Despite the loss, both classes of Berkshire’s stock were up on Monday morning. Class A shares climbed 1.06% to $436,581.04, while Class B shares inched up 0.82% to $289.82.

Year to date, Berkshire is also outperforming the broader market, with Class A shares slipping about 4.14% and Class B shares declining nearly 4%. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index has tumbled around 20% over the same period.

Share buybacks and investments

During the quarter, Berkshire Hathaway repurchased approximately $1.05 billion worth of its stock. This brings the total for the first nine months of the year to $5.25 billion and was in line with the $1 billion purchase made in the second quarter.

At the same time, the conglomerate increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. ( OXY, Financial) during the quarter to 20.8%, or 278.2 million shares. CNBC reported that earlier this year, Berkshire received regulatory approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to purchase up to 50% of the Houston-based energy company’s outstanding shares, causing speculation that it may eventually acquire all of it.

As mentioned previously, the company is expected to reveal all of its equity trades for the third quarter early next week. According to its 13F filing for the second quarter, its largest holdings were Apple Inc. ( AAPL, Financial), Bank of America Corp. ( BAC, Financial), Coca-Cola Co. ( KO, Financial), Chevron Corp. ( CVX, Financial), American Express Inc. ( AXP, Financial), The Kraft Heinz Co. ( KHC, Financial), Occidental, Moody’s Corp. ( MCO, Financial), U.S. Bancorp ( USB, Financial) and Activision Blizzard Inc. ( ATVI, Financial).

Berkshire disclosed that it has amassed a cash pile of nearly $109 billion as of the end of September, up from $105.4 billion at the end of June.

Valuation

With a $637.54 billion market cap, Class B shares of Berkshire Hathaway were trading at a price-earnings ratio of 59.76, a price-book ratio of 1.38 and a price-sales ratio of 2.43 on Monday.

The GF Value Line suggests the stock is modestly overvalued currently based on its historical ratios, past financial performance and future earnings projections.

Further, the GF Score of 87 out of 100 indicates the company has good outperformance potential going forward. While Berkshire received high points for profitability, growth and momentum, it got only middling marks for financial strength and a low rank for GF Value.

Financial strength and profitability

GuruFocus rated Berkshire Hathaway’s financial strength 5 out of 10. As a result of the company issuing new long-term debt over the past several years, it has insufficient interest coverage. Further, the return on invested capital is being eclipsed by the weighted average cost of capital, meaning the company is struggling to create value as it grows.

The company’s profitability fared better, scoring an 8 out of 10 rating even though its net margin and returns on equity, assets and capital are underperforming the majority of its competitors. It is also being supported by a Piotroski F-Score of 5 out of 9, which suggests operations are typical for a stable company. Due to a decline in revenue per share over the past 12 months, Berkshire’s predictability rank of 3.5 out of five stars is on watch. According to GuruFocus research, companies with this rank return an average of 9.3% annually over a 10-year period.

Guru shareholders

Of the many gurus invested in Berkshire’s Class B stock, Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio)’ foundation trust has the largest stake with 1.58% of its outstanding shares. Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies, Tom Russo (Trades, Portfolio), Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio), Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) and Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) also have significant positions.

As for the Class A stock, Russo has the largest holding with 0.19% of its outstanding shares. Other top guru investors include Davis, Gayner, First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio), Tweedy Browne (Trades, Portfolio), Simons’ firm Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio) and Francis Chou (Trades, Portfolio).

Investors should be aware that 13F filings do not give a complete picture of a firm’s holdings as the reports only include its positions in U.S. stocks and American depository receipts, but they can still provide valuable information. Further, the reports only reflect trades and holdings as of the most-recent portfolio filing date, which may or may not be held by the reporting firm today or even when this article was published.