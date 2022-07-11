Summit Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 149 stocks valued at a total of $309.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHD(11.59%), SCHM(6.77%), and SCHG(5.80%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Summit Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Summit Asset Management, LLC bought 36,530 shares of BATS:MOAT for a total holding of 226,346. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $67.24.

On 11/07/2022, VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF traded for a price of $62.5478 per share and a market cap of $6.07Bil. The stock has returned -19.06% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a price-book ratio of 3.73.

During the quarter, Summit Asset Management, LLC bought 53,231 shares of ARCA:IBDQ for a total holding of 400,139. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.52.

On 11/07/2022, iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF traded for a price of $23.995 per share and a market cap of $1.49Bil. The stock has returned -8.58% over the past year.

During the quarter, Summit Asset Management, LLC bought 50,707 shares of ARCA:IBDO for a total holding of 392,146. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.93.

On 11/07/2022, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF traded for a price of $24.905 per share and a market cap of $1.99Bil. The stock has returned -2.06% over the past year.

During the quarter, Summit Asset Management, LLC bought 50,731 shares of ARCA:IBDP for a total holding of 398,831. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.55.

On 11/07/2022, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF traded for a price of $24.2199 per share and a market cap of $1.95Bil. The stock has returned -5.77% over the past year.

Summit Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:FLOT by 16,596 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.82.

On 11/07/2022, iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.096 per share and a market cap of $9.08Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

