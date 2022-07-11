ALLEN OPERATIONS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 44 stocks valued at a total of $375.00Mil. The top holdings were AYI(14.46%), SCHW(9.64%), and CMCSA(8.37%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ALLEN OPERATIONS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

ALLEN OPERATIONS LLC reduced their investment in NAS:CHTR by 23,900 shares. The trade had a 2.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $427.79.

On 11/07/2022, Charter Communications Inc traded for a price of $347.595 per share and a market cap of $53.74Bil. The stock has returned -49.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Charter Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-book ratio of 6.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.16 and a price-sales ratio of 1.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 56,600 shares in NAS:TXG, giving the stock a 0.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $38.1 during the quarter.

On 11/07/2022, 10x Genomics Inc traded for a price of $30.99 per share and a market cap of $3.55Bil. The stock has returned -82.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 10x Genomics Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -30.88 and a price-sales ratio of 7.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 236,129 shares in NAS:ABSI, giving the stock a 0.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $3.67 during the quarter.

On 11/07/2022, Absci Corp traded for a price of $3.03 per share and a market cap of $281.32Mil. The stock has returned -82.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Absci Corp has a price-book ratio of 0.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -0.91 and a price-sales ratio of 53.17.

During the quarter, ALLEN OPERATIONS LLC bought 3,694 shares of NAS:DUOL for a total holding of 19,958. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $97.34.

On 11/07/2022, Duolingo Inc traded for a price of $78.13 per share and a market cap of $3.10Bil. The stock has returned -49.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Duolingo Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -36.74 and a price-sales ratio of 9.32.

The guru established a new position worth 10,693 shares in NYSE:LMND, giving the stock a 0.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.73 during the quarter.

On 11/07/2022, Lemonade Inc traded for a price of $19.58 per share and a market cap of $1.35Bil. The stock has returned -71.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lemonade Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.43 and a price-sales ratio of 7.06.

